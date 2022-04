LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday on Eleanor Street. Police say the call came in around 12:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found several gunshots in a home and a vehicle parked in the front yard of the residence. After an investigation, police determined numerous shots were fired into the home - including the bedroom of a child, earlier Tuesday morning.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO