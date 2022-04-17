ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Runners Race To Raise Funds For Injured And Fallen First Responders

By Sean Streicher
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBkxx_0fBWS3Xd00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Runners lined up in Towson on Saturday to honor Maryland’s fallen first responders.

A 13-year-old boy by the name of Zechariah Cartledge led the way.

Cartilage is the founder of the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes .

“It’s definitely incredible,” Cartledge said. “I wasn’t expecting a big turnout like this so I want to thank everybody in the Baltimore area.”

Since it was founded in 2019, the organization has donated over $300,000 through monthly $10,000 grants to injured first responders and to the families of first responders who were killed while on duty.

To date, Cartledge has conducted 1,214, one-mile runs, one for each fallen first responder. That includes runs for fallen Baltimore police officer Keona Holley and Baltimore firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo.

Holley was ambushed and killed while she was working the overnight shift in South Baltimore in December 2021.

Butrim, Sadler, and Lacayo died after part of a vacant house collapsed on them while they were battling an early morning fire in January 2022.

The Baltimore Police Department declared the deaths of the three firefighters as homicides on April 13.

“Seeing all these first responders here and it’s possible they have experienced a loss in their friends or in their department, this run is also going to be for them,” Cartledge said.

The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club helped bring Zach to Baltimore to honor the fallen.

“Our first responders are like all of us,” Chuck Ritz of the Punishers said. “They go to work each day and hopefully they’ll be able to go home to their families afterward—and a lot of them don’t make it home.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Fallen Baltimore Firefighters Butrim, Sadler And Lacayo To Be Honored Before NASCAR Race At Dover Motor Speedway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three fallen Baltimore firefighters and the Clayton, Del. fire chief who last month died in a fall will be honored before the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway next month. Family members of Baltimore firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo, and Clayton Fire Company Fire Chief John M. Pridemore, have been invited to participate in a lap atop fire trucks before the NASCAR Cup Series race. The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo died in the line of duty on Jan. 24 after a vacant...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Found Guilty Of Fatally Stabbing Man In Maryland Popeyes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes Restaurant In November 2019. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said a jury found 32-year-old Ricoh McClain guilty for the stabbing, which occurred at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill. He’s accused of stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis outside the Popeyes on Livingston Road on November 4, 2019. Ricoh McClain, PGPD Police initially said the stabbing was related to the release of a new chicken sandwich at the restaurant chain. They later clarified that the two got into an argument when Davis cut in front of several people waiting to order food. “This is a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life over a simple argument. I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict. My office is committed to holding those accountable who commit violent, heinous crimes such as murder in Prince George’s County,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “I hope that the family and loved ones of Mr. Davis find some comfort in this outcome.”  
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

8 People Injured By Easter Sunday Shootings In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police had their hands full on Easter Sunday with at least seven separate shootings unfolding throughout the city. The shootings, which played out between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. in various parts of the city, sent at least eight men to the hospital, according to Baltimore Police figures. The first victim, a 36-year-old man, showed up at an area hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe he was shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road. in southwest Baltimore About 3:43 a.m., officers called to the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue found a 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Announces $9.8M In Grants For Security Improvements In Business Districts, Nonprofit Facilities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fifty-four local business districts and 250 nonprofit organizations have received nearly $10 million in grants for security enhancements as part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s $500 million “Re-Fund the Police” initiative, state officials said Thursday. Funds can be used to make improvements that activate spaces and bring more “eyes on the street,” as well as security enhancements such as lighting, cameras and safety patrols. “Our $500 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative includes neighborhood safety grants to support hardware upgrades, lighting, cameras, and increased security services for community organizations, business districts, and Main Streets across the state,” said Hogan. “With this...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Towson, MD
Society
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Pursuit Ends In NE Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police pursuit ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Baltimore County Police were pursuing a suspect around 1:45 p.m. when the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles at Harford Terrace and Weaver Avenue, Baltimore City Police confirmed. Police said only minor injuries were reported. County police allegedly arrested the suspect at the scene of the crash. There is no further information on the chase. Baltimore County Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chopper 13 was over the scene, where several cars were impacted, and at least one was overturned. Police pursuit ends in NE Baltimore crash, Chopper 13 Police pursuit ends in NE Baltimore crash, Chopper 13
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Board Of Estimates To Weigh $345K Settlement With Elijah Gorham’s Parents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is considering a $345,000 settlement to head off a potential lawsuit from the family of Elijah Gorham, a Mervo student who died last year of a head injury suffered during a football game. Gorham, a 17-year-old student-athlete for Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, died Oct. 11, 2021, roughly three weeks after he collapsed following a clash with another player during Mervo’s Sept. 18 matchup against Dunbar High School. The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is scheduled to vote next Wednesday on the proposed settlement with Gorham’s parents, according to a copy of the board’s April 20 agenda, “to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Find Gunshot Victim Inside Overturned Vehicle Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was found inside an overturned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers in the area learned that a vehicle had crashed in the 4200 block of Nadine Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police said. When they responded to the crash, they found an overturned vehicle with an unresponsive man inside of it. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, police said. Officers later discovered that the man had been shot prior to the crash, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Families Across Baltimore Celebrated Easter Sunday Sans COVID Restrictions

BALTIMORE — People filled churches for Easter Service—and this year something was different. For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, there were no  COVID restrictions and no mask mandates. At the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, people enjoyed a sunny Easter Sunday. “The greatest thing about Easter is being around family, getting together with friends you haven’t seen in a while,” Colin Green said. People seemed to miss the sense of community. “It was nice to see the church was full and no one had their mask on and you could see everyone smiling and singing,” Devin Franke said. “It was just...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Homicides#Charity#Wjz#Cartilage#Butrim Sadler
CBS Baltimore

Elderly Woman Is Baltimore’s 100th Murder Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old woman is the 100th murder victim in Baltimore this year.  Baltimore Police Department confirmed that officers found the woman dead inside a home Monday in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue in the northwest part of the city.  This part of the street leads to the MonteVerde Apartments, which is where neighbors saw police activity for hours starting just before 5 p.m.  “We’ve been asking for security for the longest time,” resident Gwendolyn Williams. “I’m raising my granddaughter in here. She’s 13. I don’t let her go to the trash room. I don’t let her go nowhere without...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mormon Temple Launches Historic Opening To Public, First In Nearly 50 Years

KENSINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time in nearly 50 years, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington will open its doors to non-Mormons for an extended open house. Thousands of commuters catch a glimpse of the castle-like structure daily while traveling along the Capital Beltway. That is the most anyone who isn’t a member of the Mormon faith has seen of the church in years because it’s not open to the public.   The open house and rededication were delayed due to the pandemic. The church will hold its open house from April 28 until June 11. The...
KENSINGTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officers Announce Arrest Tied To Police Pursuit That Injured People

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police apprehended a man suspected of killing a person in Essex in Northeast Baltimore Friday, according to authorities. City police arrested Tavon Howard, 29, after he managed to evade Baltimore County detectives in Southeast Baltimore, Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy Stewart said. County detectives suspect Howard of killing someone in the unit block of Windjammer Court on April 14, according to authorities. They tracked him down and attempted to stop him while he was driving on South Conkling Street around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, according to authorities. South Conkling Street is inside the city limits. Howard allegedly fled from the detectives. Baltimore police assisted the detectives and were eventually able to take Howard into custody near the intersection of Harford Terrace and Weaver Avenue, Stewart said.  Howard’s car was involved in a crash prior to his arrest. That crash damaged multiple vehicles, Baltimore police confirmed to WJZ. Chopper 13 was over the scene, where several cars were impacted, and at least one was overturned. City police said only minor injuries were reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Muralist Ernest Shaw Finds Inspiration In His Children & Love Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Ernest Shaw’s “Continuous Line” exhibition runs through Easter at Baltimore’s World Trade Center Top of the World Observation Level at the Inner Harbor. Shaw’s art on display “examines the uninterrupted connection between continental African traditional culture and Africans dispersed throughout the diaspora.” Shaw, 52, grew up in West Baltimore. He spent the first seven years of his life in a two-bedroom apartment at the recently demolished Carver Apartments on Division Street before moving to Edmondson Village. “I watched these walls ever since I was a little boy,” Shaw said, overlooking the two-part Unity mural splitting North Avenue and Park Avenue....
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Baltimore

557 People Were Killed On Maryland Roadways In 2021, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 550 people died on Maryland roadways last year, state officials said Monday, and the leading causes have remained consistent: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and failure to wear a seatbelt. “It does surprise me because of the fatalities, but then you have to think about those who are not looking out for other people,” Michael Jenkins of Baltimore said. Of those killed, 337 were drivers, 80 were passengers, 129 were pedestrians and six were bicyclists, according to preliminary figures. Five deaths are still under investigation, said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. “We can’t forget – these...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott To Announce Details In Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to announce new details Wednesday in the city’s guaranteed income pilot program. The mayor announced in his State of the City address earlier this month that applications will open May 2 for the program. The program was originally set to launch last Fall. Few details are known about Baltimore’s pilot program, but similar programs in other cities have given a small number of households a guaranteed income of $500-$1,000 a month over 18-24 months. Some were randomly selected from low-income households, while others targeted specific populations including Black female-led households and Black mothers,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marian House Celebrates 40 Years Of Empowering Baltimore Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For 40 years, Marian House has offered a fresh start to local women overcoming abuse, addiction, incarceration and homelessness. Originally started by the School Sisters of Notre Dame and the Sisters of Mercy, Marian House now operates independently as a non-profit organization. The women live at the house, where they are given counseling, schooling and support as they prepare to enter the job market. The nonprofit’s intense approach is highly effective with 72% of women who start the program successfully completing it. Many of the women who participate in the program have experienced domestic abuse (61%), incarceration (73%) and substance abuse...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Loyola Professor Encourages Marylanders To Keep Up COVID-19 Protocols

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Philadelphia on Monday reinstated its indoor mask mandate after COVID-19 cases there increased by 50% in a two-week span. While cases are rising once again in Maryland, it has become increasingly difficult for experts to accurately track the number of new positives with so many people using at-home test kits. As for whether mask mandates here could make their return, one expert tells WJZ that decision would have more to do with hospitalization rates than new infections. Dr. Chris Thompson, associate biology professor for Loyola University Maryland, said it’s hard to interpret the data with fewer people getting tested and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist, 50, Killed In Baltimore County Crash, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 50-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Baltimore County, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:40 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lillian Holt Drive and Trump Mill Road, Baltimore County Police said. A pickup and motorcycle were heading in opposite directions on Lillian Holt Drive when the truck turned left in front of the bike, and they collided, police said. The motorcycle’s rider, 50-year-old Mark Conklin, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Senior Wins $50K VaxCash 2.0 Prize

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ava Havrilko, a Towson University senior and member of the school’s dance team, is the latest winner of the state’s $50,000 VaxCash 2.0 prize, the Maryland Lottery said. The 22-year-old Elkridge resident was eligible for the drawing after receiving her COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shot in Maryland. Havrilko told the lottery she’s still deliberating on how to spend the prize money. “I’ve heard suggestions like buy a boat or put it in savings,” she said. “I’m not sure what I will do with it.” The business major said she got fully immunized as a precaution since she comes into contact...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 75, Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Severn House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A senior woman who was pulled from a house fire Monday in Severn has died, authorities said Thursday. Joann Marie Smith, 75, died of her injuries Wednesday evening, becoming the third person to die of injuries resulting from a house fire in Anne Arundel County in 2022, according to details provided by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the Portsmouth Drive home about 6:17 p.m. Monday after a neighbor reported smoke was coming from the home, the fire department said. She was in cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. That fire, which took roughly 15 minutes to get under control, has been ruled accidental. It caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the home. Smith’s death marks the third fire-related death recorded in the county this year, joining 68-year-old Darlene Feeheley and 62-year-old Christopher Blaine Isaksen, according to details released by the fire department. Feeheley died March 18 in a fire that broke out at her Greenwood Avenue home in Glen Burnie. Isaksen died March 9 in a fire at his Quarterfield Road home in Severn, which did not have functioning smoke alarms.
SEVERN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Tree Falls On Annapolis House, Kills A Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tree has killed a man after falling on a house in Annapolis Monday, authorities said. Rescue crews arrived at the house, which is in the 800 block of Holly Drive, a little before 10 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Lt. Michael Mayo. #BREAKING: The Anne Arundel County FD confirms one person died after a tree fell onto a home on Holly Dr W in Annapolis. A juvenile has minor injuries, an adult has life-threatening injuries and a fourth person was able to leave the house on their own @wjz pic.twitter.com/cz5I6ysGzA — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) April...
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy