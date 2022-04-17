ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Lyme, CT

H.S. roundup: Old Lyme earns extra inning walk-off softball win over Morgan

By Day Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Old Lyme — Jenna Schauder hit a walk-off RBI single to score Ava Roth and give Old Lyme a 6-5 win over Morgan in an eight-inning Shoreline Conference softball game on Saturday.

Victoria Gage had two hits, including a solo home run, Maddie Hubbard had two hits and an RBI and Ava Roth had two hits and an RBI for the Wildcats (5-1, 5-1).

Emma Baylor also pitched six innings of relief with 11 strikeouts and no runs to earn the win.

In other games:

• Maddie Burrows pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and hit a two-run double as Waterford downed East Lyme 11-1 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I game. Melanie Martin doubled for Waterford (4-1, 2-0), ranked third in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 poll. The Lancers scored seven times in the top of the second inning on three errors. Abby Robinson struck out 10 for the Vikings (3-2, 0-2).

• Aaliyah Amidon pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts to pace Ledyard past Killingly 7-2 in an ECC Division II game. Caylee Cliett and Sam Money both went 2-for-3 for Ledyard (3-3, 2-0).

• Melina Graziano had a triple, home run and four RBI as Norwich Free Academy routed Westhill 15-2 in a non-conference game. Madison Waltke hit a solo home run and scored three times, Emma McAvoy had two hits, including a solo home run, and Jillian Dykema struck out 12 in seven innings with no earned runs for the Wildcats (5-2).

Boys' lacrosse

• Sean McCusker had three goals and five assists in East Lyme's 14-4 win over Fitch in an ECC Division I game. Jack Keating had four goals and an assist, Drew Sager had three goals and an assist and Jack Campbell had a goal and two assists for the Vikings (4-2, 3-0). Also, Mason Gallo and Spencer Sherman combined on 16 saves. Evan Salen had two goals and an assist for the Falcons (3-2, 2-1) and Boden Frost had a goal and an assist.

• Roman Rich scored four times and Cam Reynolds added three goals as Ledyard/Griswold squeezed past the Norwich Tech/Windham Tech co-op 7-6. Dylan Crawford had seven saves for the Colonels (2-4). Zachary Dziekan had four goals for the Warriors (1-3) and Michael Joly had 14 saves.

Girls' lacrosse

• Lily Tomczik had five goals and three assists as Montville edged NFA 13-12. Reagan Buscetto had four goals, Maddie Koning had a goal and two assists and Katie Koning had 13 saves for Montville (2-3). Lauren Friedrich scored seven times for the Wildcats (2-3) and Alice Ann Rourke had four goals and an assist.

Boys' outdoor track & field

• Joshua Mooney won the 110-meter hurdles (15.43 seconds) and javelin (174 feet, 8 inches) and was sixth in the 100 (11.58) for Stonington at the Lady Hawks Invitational in Bloomfield. Ryan Orr won the 400 (52.09), Ryan Gruczka won the 3,200 (10:21.29) and finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:33.84) and Phoenix Glaza took fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.61) and sixth in the high jump (5-6) for Stonington.

Also for the Bears, Benjamin Stamm was runner-up in the pole vault (10-0), John Cannella placed fourth in the 3,200 (10:38.74), Steve Wilk finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.18) and the team of William DeCastro, Jason Morse, Anders Dahl and Landon Pelletier were fourth in the 4x800 relay (8:59.81).

Girls' outdoor track & field

• Nancy Inthasit won the 100 meters (12.66) and was third in the 200 (26.39) for Stonington at the Lady Hawks Invitational. Phoebe Werling placed third in the javelin (83-4), Sophia Anderson was sixth in the pole vault (7-6) and the team of Helena Hoinsky, Hannah Andersen, Werling and Inthasit finished fourth in the 4x100 relay (52.34).

Romesentinel.com

Black Knights stung by Hornets in softball

The Rome Free Academy softball team couldn’t string together hits in a 4-3 loss at home in non-league play to Fayetteville-Manlius Monday at Kost Field. Though the RFA offense got on the board with a first inning run, the team managed only four hits in the next four innings without adding a run. Lauren Dorfman led off for RFA with a single, advanced on productive outs then scored on a wild pitch.
ROME, NY
The Day

UConn's Blue/White Showcase moved to Friday night

Storrs — The UConn Football Blue/White Showcase, originally schedule for Thursday, has been moved to Friday at 7 p.m. The even, a practice open to the public, will be held at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium at Rizza Performance Center. The rescheduled date will allow every student-athlete on the football roster to participate in the Showcase.
NEW LONDON, CT
