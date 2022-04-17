H.S. roundup: Old Lyme earns extra inning walk-off softball win over Morgan

Old Lyme — Jenna Schauder hit a walk-off RBI single to score Ava Roth and give Old Lyme a 6-5 win over Morgan in an eight-inning Shoreline Conference softball game on Saturday.

Victoria Gage had two hits, including a solo home run, Maddie Hubbard had two hits and an RBI and Ava Roth had two hits and an RBI for the Wildcats (5-1, 5-1).

Emma Baylor also pitched six innings of relief with 11 strikeouts and no runs to earn the win.

In other games:

• Maddie Burrows pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and hit a two-run double as Waterford downed East Lyme 11-1 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I game. Melanie Martin doubled for Waterford (4-1, 2-0), ranked third in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register Top 10 poll. The Lancers scored seven times in the top of the second inning on three errors. Abby Robinson struck out 10 for the Vikings (3-2, 0-2).

• Aaliyah Amidon pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts to pace Ledyard past Killingly 7-2 in an ECC Division II game. Caylee Cliett and Sam Money both went 2-for-3 for Ledyard (3-3, 2-0).

• Melina Graziano had a triple, home run and four RBI as Norwich Free Academy routed Westhill 15-2 in a non-conference game. Madison Waltke hit a solo home run and scored three times, Emma McAvoy had two hits, including a solo home run, and Jillian Dykema struck out 12 in seven innings with no earned runs for the Wildcats (5-2).

Boys' lacrosse

• Sean McCusker had three goals and five assists in East Lyme's 14-4 win over Fitch in an ECC Division I game. Jack Keating had four goals and an assist, Drew Sager had three goals and an assist and Jack Campbell had a goal and two assists for the Vikings (4-2, 3-0). Also, Mason Gallo and Spencer Sherman combined on 16 saves. Evan Salen had two goals and an assist for the Falcons (3-2, 2-1) and Boden Frost had a goal and an assist.

• Roman Rich scored four times and Cam Reynolds added three goals as Ledyard/Griswold squeezed past the Norwich Tech/Windham Tech co-op 7-6. Dylan Crawford had seven saves for the Colonels (2-4). Zachary Dziekan had four goals for the Warriors (1-3) and Michael Joly had 14 saves.

Girls' lacrosse

• Lily Tomczik had five goals and three assists as Montville edged NFA 13-12. Reagan Buscetto had four goals, Maddie Koning had a goal and two assists and Katie Koning had 13 saves for Montville (2-3). Lauren Friedrich scored seven times for the Wildcats (2-3) and Alice Ann Rourke had four goals and an assist.

Boys' outdoor track & field

• Joshua Mooney won the 110-meter hurdles (15.43 seconds) and javelin (174 feet, 8 inches) and was sixth in the 100 (11.58) for Stonington at the Lady Hawks Invitational in Bloomfield. Ryan Orr won the 400 (52.09), Ryan Gruczka won the 3,200 (10:21.29) and finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:33.84) and Phoenix Glaza took fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.61) and sixth in the high jump (5-6) for Stonington.

Also for the Bears, Benjamin Stamm was runner-up in the pole vault (10-0), John Cannella placed fourth in the 3,200 (10:38.74), Steve Wilk finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.18) and the team of William DeCastro, Jason Morse, Anders Dahl and Landon Pelletier were fourth in the 4x800 relay (8:59.81).

Girls' outdoor track & field

• Nancy Inthasit won the 100 meters (12.66) and was third in the 200 (26.39) for Stonington at the Lady Hawks Invitational. Phoebe Werling placed third in the javelin (83-4), Sophia Anderson was sixth in the pole vault (7-6) and the team of Helena Hoinsky, Hannah Andersen, Werling and Inthasit finished fourth in the 4x100 relay (52.34).