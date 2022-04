Selena was released 25 years ago and it's hard to imagine that it's been that long. The film, which pushed Jennifer Lopez into almost instant icon status, chronicles the short yet prolific life and career of Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, the singer sang alongside her brothers and sisters in a family group led by their father, Abraham. Before her life was cut short, she owned a clothing boutique, won a Grammy, and was poised to be the next crossover sensation as she was in the midst of creating her first English speaking album. She was gunned down in 1995 by the former manager of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar.

