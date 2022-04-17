ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Prep Baseball Roundup: Goodson and McKinney have strong showings; Greenbrier East and Wyoming East fall

By Tyler Jackson
 3 days ago
File photo by Tina Laney

Independence 12, Lincoln 1 (5 innings)

Independence 6, Berkeley Springs 3

Clarksburg – Independence took the trip north for the McDonalds Classic and came away with a pair of victories defeating Lincoln 12-1 and Berkeley Springs 6-3.

Senior all-staters Atticus Goodson and Michael McKinney shined. In the first game against Lincoln, Goodson pitched all five innings, striking out eight and hitting a home run at the plate – his fifth of the year – while Carson Brown picked up three hits and drove in three runs.

In the second game McKinney was the star, pitching four innings without giving up a run. At the plate the senior shortstop launched his fifth and sixth homer of the year, advancing the Patriots to 11-0.

Indy will host Wyoming East on Monday.

Hedgesville 10, Greenbrier East 6

Hedgesville 15, Greenbrier East 1

Hedgesville – Greenbrier East dropped a pair of games to Hedgesville Saturday 15-1 and 10-6 at Hedgesville.

After taking a 6-5 lead in the first game against the Spartans yielded a run in the bottom of the frame to allow the tie and four more in there bottom of the sixth to account for the final score.

In the second game the Eagles put the game away early scoring all 15 of their runs across the first three innings.

Greater Beckley 7, Wyoming East 4

Beckley 15, Wyoming East 3

New Richmond – Wyoming East dropped a pair of games Saturday 7-4 to Greater Beckley and 15-3 to Beckley in New Richmond.

Eli Grubb and Braylon Arvon collected two hits each for Greater Beckley. Arvon drove in two runs in the win while East’s Jacob Howard hit his fourth home run of the season and third of the week in the loss.

In the second game, Beckley had four players – Micah Clay, Danny Dickenson, Blake Stratton and Reid Warden – drive in at least three runs with Warden bringing in four.

Howard led the Warriors at the plate again in the second loss, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

East drops to 7-5 and will travel to Independence on Monday.

