ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

College football: Ohio State emphasizes toughness

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yiUe_0fBWPqIq00
Devin Brown hands off to Evan Pryor during Saturday’s spring game in Columbus. Don Speck | The Lima News

COLUMBUS – Ryan Day saw a lot of things he liked in Ohio State’s spring football game but one stood out above all the rest.

Toughness. It is a quality Day says might have been missing in some crucial situations last season and it’s one of the reasons he brought tackling back to the spring game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

“Last year we played some games tough and we were really physical. And then there were other times where you watched the film and wished it was better. You have to be tough week in and week out,” Day said.

“I just thought it was the right thing to tackle and play. If we’re tough and have good leadership, we have a chance to reach our goals,” the OSU head coach said.

If toughness was occasionally lacking last season, defense was something that was absent even more often. And there were signs that the ideas of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles are bringing change in that area.

Both Day and Knowles admitted after the game they had showed very little of what the Buckeyes’ defense will look like when it opens against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 in Columbus.

“Today was very, very basic on both sides of the ball. What I liked was just the physicality, guys running around and tackling. That was something we wanted to get done in this game. It was more about fundamentals and playing with effort,” Day said.

Knowles said, “Obviously, we were really vanilla and didn’t do anything. But going into the game I felt great about how far we’ve come – what we’ve accomplished and how much we got installed and how the players took to it. It’s as good or better than I could have wished for. They picked it up at a high speed.”

The game was played as offense against defense rather than dividing the squad into two teams. The offense outscored the defense 34-26 in front of an announced crowd of 60,007.

The offense could score in all the traditional ways and the defense could get points for touchdowns, take aways, forcing the offense to go three and out and sacks.

C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown divided the quarterback snaps almost equally.

Stroud was 14 of 22 for 120 yards and a touchdown. McCord completed 14 of 20 for 129 yards and a touchdown and Brown was 11 of 24 for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Miyan Williams rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries. Redshirt freshman Evan Pryor rushed for 62 yards and caught 4 passes for 44 yards and made a strong bid for more playing time. Tight end Gee Scott Jr. had four catches as did Emeka Egbuka.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg led OSU in tackles with eight. Defensive ends Noah Potter and J.T. Tuimoloau both had two sacks. Defensive linemen Jack Sawyer and Jaden McKenzie also had sacks and Cameron Kittle had an interception.

Pryor “has had a very good spring,” Day said. “He has a wiggle. He can change directions in short areas. He can catch the ball. If he continues to grow and he can hang on to the ball he’s going to have an impact on this offense this year.

“The defensive line is going to be a strength of ours. I think J.T., and Jack had very good off seasons. They’ve gotten stronger and faster and their technique has gotten better. If they continue to build this summer they’re going to to be a force in the fall,” he said.

Ohio State honored former quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died April 9 when he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway, with a halftime video and by putting his initials on the stadium turf at the 7-yard line in the southeast corner of the playing field.

Stroud, who wears number 7, as Haskins did, wore a Haskins jersey on the first series of the game and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba while wearing it.

“I just wanted to honor maybe his last moment in The Shoe. I feel like that’s a big brother of mine,” Stroud said.

Notes:

• Fleming held out: Many people thought often-injured wide receiver Julian Fleming might have a big spring game but he was on the sideline on Saturday apparently because of another injury.

“We were just being smart with him. He was day to day and we decided we weren’t going to put him in the game,” Day said.

• Better news on Proctor: Safety Josh Proctor, who missed OSU’s last 11 games last season after suffering a broken leg against Oregon, got significant playing time in non-tackling situations.

Proctor was the Buckeyes’ most productive safety and a leader of the defensive backfield when he was injured.

Knowles said he has seen signs lately that Proctor is making progress and learning the new defense.

“I saw a surge from him. He started clicking and picking it up,” Knowles said.

• Six receivers: Day said he would like to have six game-ready receivers but he thinks OSU is not quite at that number now.

“We’re still kind of working on getting it to six. The top four or five we feel good about.

• Melton injured: Linebacker Mitchell Melton suffered a leg injury during the game but Knowles said after the game he did not have any more information about the injury.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Columbus Dispatch

4-star cornerback Dijon Johnson commits to Ohio State

Ohio State got its second commitment of the day when four-star Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson pledged Sunday afternoon to join the Buckeyes' 2023 recruiting class. Johnson, a 6-1, 190-pounder, is ranked 265th overall in the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 29 cornerback. hey I’m a buckeye …. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/nLduiQCspD— Dijon Johnson (@DijonJohnson13) April...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Lands 2 Commitments Sunday: Fans React

It’s been an eventful day for Ohio State recruiting to say the least. After adding four-star running back Mark Fletcher last week, Ohio State added two more commitments today. On Sunday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Three-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced his commitment...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSU honors Dwayne Haskins at spring game

COLUMBUS — At Ohio State’s spring game Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes showed that Dwayne Haskins’ impact on the program won’t be forgotten. Before kick-off, OSU paid homage to its former star quarterback with a moment of silence. Haskins’ initials were placed on the five-yard line and...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Florida, OH
The Independent

‘I’m so grateful’: Former Ohio State football player Harry Miller shares powerful mental health message

Harry Miller, former offensive lineman at Ohio State’s football team, has opened up about his depression, sharing an important message to everyone out there about mental health. The junior at Ohio State University discussed the mental health challenges that made him consider taking his own life during a recent interview with Today, as he looked directly at the camera and spoke to anyone who has been struggling with thoughts of suicide. “I would just say hope is just pretending to believe in something until one day you don’t have to pretend any more,” the former Buckeyes player said. “And right...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Brown
Person
Kyle Mccord
Person
Mitchell Melton
The Spun

Thad Matta Is Reportedly Hiring 2 Former Ohio State Stars

Former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta is dipping into his Buckeye past to help fill out his new staff at Butler. According to the Indianapolis Star, Matta is hiring Greg Oden and Jon Diebler, both of whom played for him at Ohio State. Matta has already named Mike Pegues, Kevin Kuwik and David Ragland his full-time assistants, so Oden and Diebler would be filling other roles.
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
WTAP

Lucy Scott signs with Ohio State University

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Lucy Scott, a senior from Marietta high school has officially signed with The Ohio State University to continue her rowing career at the collegiate level. After only beginning her rowing career a year ago, Lucy’s hard work has now paid off as she will be continuing...
MARIETTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Football#Ohio Stadium#American Football#Osu#Buckeyes#Notre Dame
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns Quarterbacks Photo

When the Cleveland Browns step on the field for the 2022 season, their quarterback room will look significantly different. The team made a major trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Knowing he could be facing a significant suspension, the Browns also signed veteran backup Jacoby Brissett – who has starting quarterback experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Star Is Angling For Ohio State Game

Could we see Ohio State take on a program that’s coached by a former Buckeye? It appears that’s a possibility. Eddie George, a former Ohio State running back and the current head coach of Tennessee State’s football program, is hopeful that someday he’ll get to coach against his alma mater.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NCAA announces sanctions against OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will vacate several Big Ten championships in women’s basketball because of NCAA violations in the program. https://nbc4i.co/3MaQJAC.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Yardbarker

Greg Oden joins Xavier staff

Greg Oden is back in college basketball with a formal staff role. Oden is joining Xavier’s staff under his former head coach Thad Matta, as first reported by David Woods of the Indianapolis Star. Another former Ohio State player, Jon Diebler, is also joining the staff. Their roles are yet to be publicly revealed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Bill Raftery

The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
156
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy