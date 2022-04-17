Crews battling wildfire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero.
The fire started just before 2 p.m. and was estimated at 25-30 acres, with winds pushing the fire slowly east toward Gypsum, according to Eagle County . The area was presenting access challenges. No structures had burned as of Saturday around 9 p.m.
Fire behavior had decreased over the evening, but high winds were forecast. Fire officials were hoping for some forecast moisture to pan out. Eagle County posted a video update on this Facebook page .
Duck Pond Fire evacuation notices:
- Residents, businesses and others at the western end of Gypsum to Dotsero. This includes all locations south of Highway 6 from MM140 to the Dotsero interchange, including Yorkview, Riverdance RV park, Eagle River Estates and Willowstone. View a map here .
Duck Pond Fire pre-evacuation notices:
- Cedar lane to Strohm Circle in Gypsum
- Residents, businesses and others in Red Hill Area. This includes Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane and Knob Lane.
Evacuation shelters:
- Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Rd. Pets are allowed. Food and support are available.
- If individuals need support for overnight sheltering, contact the Red Cross at 970-306-9152.
- Eagle County Animal Services is available to take in pets, at 1400 Fairgrounds Road. Crates and food are also available at the Eagle River Center. For more info, call 970-471-5920.
I-70 closure information:
- I-70 was closed from Exits 87-157 but had reopened by 7:37 p.m. If the winds shift, the closure may be implemented again.
- Officials urged drivers to proceed with caution and watch for crews in the area of milepost 137.
- Alternate route: H13-H40-H131 ( view map )
- When I-70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon, here are the alternate routes .
