Crews battling wildfire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. and was estimated at 25-30 acres, with winds pushing the fire slowly east toward Gypsum, according to Eagle County . The area was presenting access challenges. No structures had burned as of Saturday around 9 p.m.

Fire behavior had decreased over the evening, but high winds were forecast. Fire officials were hoping for some forecast moisture to pan out. Eagle County posted a video update on this Facebook page .

Duck Pond Fire evacuation notices:

Residents, businesses and others at the western end of Gypsum to Dotsero. This includes all locations south of Highway 6 from MM140 to the Dotsero interchange, including Yorkview, Riverdance RV park, Eagle River Estates and Willowstone. View a map here .

Duck Pond Fire pre-evacuation notices:

Cedar lane to Strohm Circle in Gypsum

Residents, businesses and others in Red Hill Area. This includes Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane and Knob Lane.

Evacuation shelters:

Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Rd. Pets are allowed. Food and support are available.

If individuals need support for overnight sheltering, contact the Red Cross at 970-306-9152.

Eagle County Animal Services is available to take in pets, at 1400 Fairgrounds Road. Crates and food are also available at the Eagle River Center. For more info, call 970-471-5920.

I-70 closure information:

I-70 was closed from Exits 87-157 but had reopened by 7:37 p.m. If the winds shift, the closure may be implemented again.

Officials urged drivers to proceed with caution and watch for crews in the area of milepost 137.

Alternate route: H13-H40-H131 ( view map )

When I-70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon, here are the alternate routes .

Stay on top of the latest weather and fire conditions in Colorado:

