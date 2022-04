LEXINGTON, S.C. — Shaky hands made a store clerk think something may be wrong when a man walked into a South Carolina store. It turns out, the truth was anything but. A Lexington County lottery player had just won the "Win Big" jackpot of $200,000. And he was so excited he couldn't contain it. He then showed the clerk his winning ticket.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 26 DAYS AGO