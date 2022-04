Yet another C7 Z06 driver trying to show off and failing miserably. It wasn’t too long ago we covered a C7 Corvette Z06 trying to impress an S550 Mustang on a four-lane road. That story was controversial since some felt the Ford driver goaded the Chevy driver into racing, but the resulting crash was painful to watch. Now we have another example of a C7 Z06 driver trying to look cool and failing miserably, and no this isn’t us saying we hate Corvettes or Z06s or Chevrolets or whatever.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO