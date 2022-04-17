ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Australian Dyson Daniels to enter NBA Draft

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels will enter the draft. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Australian guard Dyson Daniels will enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old was born in Bendigo, Victoria, in Australia, and has spent this season playing for the NBA G League Ignite, a G League development team.

"This year with G League Ignite was a success for me in what I was trying to get out of it," Daniels told ESPN. "I was able to learn a lot about myself and where I belong on the floor. I got more and more comfortable in my role and was constantly learning off veterans like Pooh Jeter, Kevin Murphy and our great coaching staff. NBA teams were able to see that I can guard multiple positions and be the best defender on the floor, as well as my ability to run a team and make plays off the bounce. My shooting stroke improved and I gained comfort playing off the ball as a cutter and spot up shooter."

The 6-foot-6 guard played 15 games with the Ignite, averaging 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

