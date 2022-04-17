ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Holbrook knocks in four as WVU takes game two over No. 5 Oklahoma State

By Sam Coniglio
WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a tough series opener on Friday, McGwire Holbrook bounced back in game two, knocking in four runs to help lift West Virginia over the 5th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2 on Saturday. The catcher Holbrook logged a 1-for-2 day at the plate for the Mountaineers, ripping a two-run 407-foot...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter Announces Commitment

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mazey
Person
Jake Thompson
Person
Josh Holliday
Person
Ben Hampton
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

Kirby Smart gives perfect answer when asked if the National Championship has boosted recruiting

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would still be reeling in big fish whether he won the national championship last season or not, but he knows it certainly helps. In the age of NIL, winning correlates directly with marketability for college athletes and almost every top prospect wants a piece of it — and it’s Smart’s job to figure out which prospects are best for his program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Cowboys#Umpires#College Baseball#Wvu
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Big-Time Commitment On Sunday

Class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced his commitment to Ohio State. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout declared his decision in a Twitter post thanking his family, friends, and coaching staff at Wireglass Ranch High School. “I have dreamed of this day and saying these words since...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Miami fans booed during Hurricanes’ spring game

The Miami Hurricanes held their spring game on Saturday and already fans are getting a bit antsy. No more than a few series into the scrimmage, the boos began to reign down on Miami players. The frustration stemmed from several dropped passes that came off the arm of quarterback Tyler...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s 10 Best Teams

ESPN’s Football Power Index has released its initial rankings for the 2022 college football regular season. The 2022 college football regular season is set to begin in a little more than four months. Spring football is wrapping up across the country and the regular season will be here before you know it.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 4-star WR Kyler Kasper to reclassify to 2022

Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded. Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon. In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach. I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022 But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well. Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact. List 3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy