Grand Forks County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Pack Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes From Southeast to Southern Great Lakes

Severe storms will be possible from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The storms could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat. Scattered severe storms will take aim at an area from the Southeast into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday, where they could potentially pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado threat.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:47:00 Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires. Target Area: Guam DAYTIME WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING FOR GUAM The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Wetting rains are not expected for the next couple of days, allowing for sustained dry conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

