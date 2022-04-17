ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembina County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-16 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
County
Pembina County, ND
City
Drayton, ND
State
Minnesota State
City
Pembina, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Red River Of The North#Extreme Weather#Polk
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches near US-395, with 1 to 2 feet west of US-395 above 7000 feet. Winds gusting to 50 mph with Sierra ridge gusts above 80 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday. Heaviest snow most likely from midday Thursday through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays and possible closures on portions of US-395. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes Thursday into Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 25 and 32 expected, with the coldest readings in the central Shenandoah Valley. * WHERE...Portions of central, and northern Maryland, central, northern, and northwest Virginia and the panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clinton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Clinton County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Steele The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Dakota County in east central Minnesota Northern Steele County in south central Minnesota Southwestern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota Rice County in south central Minnesota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 744 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Owatonna to Morristown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Faribault around 755 PM CDT. Kenyon around 800 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dundas, Wanamingo, Nerstrand, Northfield, Zumbrota, Stanton, Cannon Falls and Goodhue. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dixon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING Southeasterly winds have weakened below criteria, and thus the Wind Advisory will expire at 7 PM. Winds remain breezy overnight, with gusts to 40 mph possible.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Central Deserts; Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills; Yuma, Martinez Lake and Vicinity, Lower Colorado River Valley AZ RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF SOUTH-CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills and Lower Colorado River Valley CA. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM EDT this evening for A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following areas, Hancock and Washington. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat over the advisory area. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham; Randall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWEST TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Texas...Oldham...Deaf Smith and Randall. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...2 to 4. * Timing...12 PM to 8 PM CDT.
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Southern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mixon to 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Henderson, Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Ponta, Pinehill, New Salem, Trawick, Sacul, Forest, Douglass, Minden, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Gallatin and Reklaw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley CA by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley CA RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF SOUTH-CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills and Lower Colorado River Valley CA. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, except 8 to 18 inches above 5500 feet west of US-395. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM PDT Friday. Heaviest snow most likely Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, and again Thursday night into early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday into Friday. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy