Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Woman Killed in Crash into Watts House

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

The coroner has released the name of a woman killed Saturday when the vehicle in which she was a passenger slammed into a house in Watts, severely injuring the driver...

mynewsla.com

Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Grapevine crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on the Grapevine on Tuesday. Andriena Mia Rea, 23, was the passenger of a vehicle that crashed into a hillside south of Grapevine Road in Lebec, officials said. She died from her injuries at the scene at 11:21 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Woman Never Recovered After Witnessing The Murder Of Her Cousin

Vanessa MorrisThe City of New York Police Department. More than 20 years ago, Vanessa Morris was a "vibrant girl," her 89-year-old grandmother, Emily Fletcher, PIX 11 News. Her mother, Linda Morris, said Vanessa "used to be very sociable and outgoing," reports PIX 11 News. Vanessa worked for an optician's office, fitness center, and the Visiting Nurse Service over the years.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Great-Grandmother Recovering From Brutal Beating by Carjacker Who Later Died in Crash

A great-grandmother was attacked and brutally beaten by a man who stole her car, only to crash it and die in the wreckage on a stretch of Texas interstate. Shirleen Hernandez, 72, had stopped at a San Antonio Shell gas station one morning last week to purchase a Diet Coke, something she did every day. On her way inside, she was assaulted by a man who savagely beat her in a struggle for her car keys, authorities said.

