ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mizzou lands another transfer from Cleveland State

By Ben Arnet, KOMU 8 Sports Director
KOMU
 3 days ago

Mizzou head basketball coach Dennis Gates convinced another of his former players from Cleveland State to follow him to Columbia when D'Moi Hodge committed to Missouri on Saturday evening. Hodge was the Horizon League's 2022...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Missouri College Basketball
City
Columbia, MO
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
College Basketball
Columbia, MO
Sports
Columbia, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Columbia, MO
College Sports
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Lands Four-Star In-State Quarterback From 2023 Class

After Brock Purdy determined he would not use his COVID year for an additional year of representing Iowa State on the gridiron, the conversation for who will start under center for the Cyclones in 2022 began. As of now, it appears the starting quarterback position will belong to Iowa-native, Hunter...
AMES, IA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Gates
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WOWT

Bluejays add TCU transfer Francisco Farabello to roster

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton head coach Greg McDermott announced Monday guard Francisco Farabello will be transferring into the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-3 guard from Argentina played 73 games over three seasons at Texas Christian University. With the Horned Frogs, Farabello started 18 games averaging 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton men's basketball adds TCU guard Francisco Farabello

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball has landed an experienced transfer. TCU guard Francisco Farabello, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will join the Jays, coach Greg McDermott announced Monday. "Francisco brings a wealth of experience at both the college and international level," McDermott said in a statement....
CREIGHTON, NE
KCCI.com

ISU basketball star enters NCAA transfer protocol

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University’s Tyrese Hunter announced on Twitter Monday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Hunter was the Big 12 Freshman of the year and was a finalist for the Kyle Macy and Lefty Driesell awards. “Thanks to my coaches and staff as...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland State#Mizzou#State College Of Florida#Junior College#The Horizon League#Tigers
Times-Republican

Iowa State’s Hunter enters transfer portal

AMES — Tyrese Hunter was one of the pillars of the resurrection of the Iowa State men’s basketball program this past winter. But now it appears that it was only a one-year relationship. Hunter, the 2021-22 Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, announced on Monday that he’s...
AMES, IA
WCIA

Illini complete sweep of Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sophomore Riley Gowens had the right stuff on the mound for Illinois Sunday as the Illini completed the series sweep of Northwestern 3-0. Gowens had five strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. The win moves the Illini to 10-2 in the Big Ten. It also improves Gowens’ record to 4-1 on the season. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
Daily Iowan

Strong pitching earns Iowa baseball victory over Minnesota

Iowa baseball was strong on the pitcher’s mound Saturday at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes recorded three strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Iowa’s starter, graduate transfer Connor Schultz, pitched 4.2 innings. Senior Ben Beutel and junior Duncan Davitt relieved Schultz, hurling 2.1 and two frames, respectively.
IOWA CITY, IA
St. Louis American

St. Louis American Boys “Fab Five”

Selecting the 2022 St. Louis American Boys “Fab Five” All-Star Basketball Team was not a layup because the region is laden with top-notch players. The five All-Stars named to the first team represent an abundance of talent and versatility on the court. Standout senior point guard Rob Martin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 OL Joe Otting from Kansas

Iowa continued a recent surge in offers to 2023 recruits by offering offensive lineman Joe Otting from the Sunflower State. Otting is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from Hayden High School in Topeka, Kan. According to 247Sports, Otting is a three-star talent, the country’s No. 41 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from the state of Kansas. Rivals also ranks Otting as a three-star recruit and as the No. 6 player from Kansas. On3 rates Otting as a three-star prospect, the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and Kansas’ No. 5 player. In the On3 consensus rankings, Otting is the...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy