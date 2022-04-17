ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, RI

In the Easy Chair with Claudia S. Murphy

By Nancy Burns-Fusaro Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAGE: Ageless and always young at heart. OCCUPATION: Director and head teacher at Calvary Nursery School. BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Buenos Aires, Argentina. RIGHT NOW, I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Knitting a sweater. MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Putting myself through college. TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Learning...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Help’ Off Broadway Review: Claudia Rankine’s Revolution Begins in First Class

If you have assiduously avoided watching Fox News for the past few years, you can rectify that blessed omission in your life by seeing Claudia Rankine’s new 90-minute play, “Help,” which opened Thursday at the Shed’s Griffin Theater. In her examination of “white dominance and the political crisis in U.S. democracy,” Rankine lifts quotes from several Fox-friendly politicians and talking heads, including Lauren Boebert, Ann Coulter, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Newt Gingrich, Lindsey Graham, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Ingraham, Ron Johnson, Kelly Loeffler, plus many others before she gets to the end of the alphabet with the Former Guy and his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Actually, there’s one more, but she’s dead: Martha Washington, who didn’t have much nice to say about the people who were her husband’s slaves.
THEATER & DANCE
Westerly Sun

In My Own Shoes: A time of wonder, friendship and head-biting

It is said that Easter, Passover and spring in general signal a time for renewal, rebirth and joy. It’s also a time for celebrating enduring friendship, even the ones that aren’t readily visible. It’s also a time of happiness after a long, hard winter, a time of welcoming...
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, RI
Westerly Sun

The Beehive Queen join forces with James Montgomery next week in Mystic

MYSTIC — The blues will be on parade next week at Mystic Luxury Cinemas — and then some — when the mighty, mighty James Montgomery Band joins forces with the mighty, mighty Christine "Beehive Queen" Ohlman for what promises to be a blockbuster of a show. "Blues...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
Westerly Sun

New gallery to open on High Street Friday

WESTERLY — A new gallery inspired in part by the late Harvard biologist, naturalist and writer E.O. Wilson will open Friday in downtown Westerly. The NEBI Gallery, located on High Street next door to the Malted Barley, was created to support the education and training functions of the New England Biophilia Institute, according to Monika Agnello, the gallery's creative director, noting that plans call for the gallery to showcase "the best of art, science and nature."
WESTERLY, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy