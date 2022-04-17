In the Easy Chair with Claudia S. Murphy

If you have assiduously avoided watching Fox News for the past few years, you can rectify that blessed omission in your life by seeing Claudia Rankine’s new 90-minute play, “Help,” which opened Thursday at the Shed’s Griffin Theater. In her examination of “white dominance and the political crisis in U.S. democracy,” Rankine lifts quotes from several Fox-friendly politicians and talking heads, including Lauren Boebert, Ann Coulter, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Newt Gingrich, Lindsey Graham, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Ingraham, Ron Johnson, Kelly Loeffler, plus many others before she gets to the end of the alphabet with the Former Guy and his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Actually, there’s one more, but she’s dead: Martha Washington, who didn’t have much nice to say about the people who were her husband’s slaves.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 26 DAYS AGO