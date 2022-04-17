GoFundMe set up for family of 8 who lost everything in fire

WILBARGER COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Vernon family of eight who lost everything in a fire Wednesday night are now asking the community to help them get back on their feet.

The family lost almost everything they owned in a fire, according to the GoFundMe site .

Joanna Sawyer, a family member, said her daughter and husband are raising four kids of their own as well as a niece and nephew.

With six children in the house all age 11 and younger, the need for this family is great. However, time and again, Texoma has proven it is more than willing to rise to the occasion and help those in their community in their time of need.

Sawyer said the family needs anything anyone can give, and there are several ways to do so.

Those who are able to contribute financially can donate on the GoFundMe page Sawyer set up for the family.

Another way to help is through donations of clothing for the children. Their ages and sizes are listed below:

Malaya — Age 11, size 14 clothing, size 10 shoes

Alyvia — Age 8, size 14/16 clothing, size 8.5 shoes

Zhari — Age 6, size 7 clothing, size 3 shoes

Imari — Age 6, size 6 clothing, size 13 shoes

Alyas — Age 3, size 6 clothing, size 12 shoes

Alyson — Age 2, size 4 clothing, size 10 shoes

“Anything can help,” Sawyer said on the GoFundMe page.

Texoma, let’s help get this family back on their feet in their time of need.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.