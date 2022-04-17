ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Easter celebrations connect the Rochester community

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Easter celebrations are pulling Rochester communities together. The iconic People's Choice Kitchen held its own Easter party at Faith Temple of the Living God on Lincoln...

www.whec.com

L.A. Weekly

Many Ways To Celebrate Easter in L.A.

Easter this year falls on April 17, which is coming quickly! Easter is such a fun holiday with great traditions and memories. Since having kids, Easter has been even more fun and special because of how much my kids love it. Easter baskets, the Easter bunny, dying eggs, and egg hunts all are great memories and bring the kids so much joy. We love to start our Easter mornings going to church as a family and then, of course, brunch! In L.A., there are many church options for all ages. Whether you are a part of a church, or it is your first time going, there is a variety of options nearby.
MALIBU, CA
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
