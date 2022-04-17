ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

KPD: 2 dead after car goes through grass median and lands on SR 126

By Ben Gilliam, Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1P4Z_0fBWKedT00

Editor’s note: The following story has been updated to reflect what the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) says happened in the fatal accident. According to the KPD, the car did not fall from the overpass.

————————————————————————————————————————

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after a crash near the interchange of Interstate 81 and State Route 126 Saturday morning, police say.

A dark blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan was northbound on Interstate 81 approaching exit 66 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to the left into the center grass median. The vehicle crashed through a guard rail, went airborne, dropped between the northbound and southbound overpasses, and came to rest on State Route 126 below,” the Kingsport Police Department said in a release.

The car was being driven by Eveline Janete Nunez Zavala, 44, and Ever Samuel Zavala, 35, was sitting in the front passenger’s seat. Lester E. Martinez Zavala, 41, and Kevin Alexander Ramirez Moncada, 18, were believed to have been in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the release.

PREVIOUS: Kingsport PD confirms fatalities after SR-126 crash

The release adds that while Eveline and Ever Zavala were wearing their seatbelts, however, neither Lester Zavala nor Moncada was.

Lester Zavala and Moncada were ejected from the car during the crash, sustaining fatal injuries. Both Lester Zavala and Moncada died at the scene of the crash, according to the release.

Eveline Zavala sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to a hospital in the area by Sullivan County EMS. Ever Zavala had major injuries and was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue to a hospital, according to the KPD.

JCPD: Death at Woodstone Condos ruled a homicide

State Route 126 was closed for nearly four hours while the crash was investigated. Traffic on Interstate 81 was unaffected. The scene has now been cleared and traffic may pass through as normal.

The KPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash, and no other information has been released at this time.

The release concludes with KPD stressing the importance of wearing a seatbelt while traveling in a vehicle even when riding in the back seat as doing so significantly decreases the chance of ejection during a crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

Related
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Suspect escaped police by driving on I-26 in wrong direction

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Kingsport, TN
Accidents
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Sullivan County, TN
Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Early morning crash in Lewiston kills 2 juveniles, injures 6 more

LEWISTON, Idaho - A crash around 5 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on Lapwai Rd. tragically resulted in multiple juvenile fatalities. According to Idaho State Police, a teal Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound at high speed when the driver, a juvenile male, lost control on the gravel road. The Honda rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway.
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Traffic Accident#State Route 126#Hyundai#Kingsport Pd
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy