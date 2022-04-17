KPD: 2 dead after car goes through grass median and lands on SR 126

Editor’s note: The following story has been updated to reflect what the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) says happened in the fatal accident. According to the KPD, the car did not fall from the overpass.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after a crash near the interchange of Interstate 81 and State Route 126 Saturday morning, police say.

A dark blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan was northbound on Interstate 81 approaching exit 66 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to the left into the center grass median. The vehicle crashed through a guard rail, went airborne, dropped between the northbound and southbound overpasses, and came to rest on State Route 126 below,” the Kingsport Police Department said in a release.

The car was being driven by Eveline Janete Nunez Zavala, 44, and Ever Samuel Zavala, 35, was sitting in the front passenger’s seat. Lester E. Martinez Zavala, 41, and Kevin Alexander Ramirez Moncada, 18, were believed to have been in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the release.

The release adds that while Eveline and Ever Zavala were wearing their seatbelts, however, neither Lester Zavala nor Moncada was.

Lester Zavala and Moncada were ejected from the car during the crash, sustaining fatal injuries. Both Lester Zavala and Moncada died at the scene of the crash, according to the release.

Eveline Zavala sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to a hospital in the area by Sullivan County EMS. Ever Zavala had major injuries and was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue to a hospital, according to the KPD.

State Route 126 was closed for nearly four hours while the crash was investigated. Traffic on Interstate 81 was unaffected. The scene has now been cleared and traffic may pass through as normal.

The KPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash, and no other information has been released at this time.

The release concludes with KPD stressing the importance of wearing a seatbelt while traveling in a vehicle even when riding in the back seat as doing so significantly decreases the chance of ejection during a crash.

