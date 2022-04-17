ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Photos: Manistee residents brave snowfall during Easter events

By Kyle Kotecki
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManistee residents braved cold temps and snowfall...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Photos: Manistee band students enjoy Great Lakes Concert Band Festival

YPSILANTI — Manistee High School band students showcased their talents during the Great Lakes Concert Band Festival on Friday at Eastern Michigan University. The festival does not have ratings, scores or rankings, and participating bands perform free of repertoire restrictions for an audience of their peers, friends, families and a panel of nationally recognized conductors and music educators in the historic Pease Auditorium.
MANISTEE, MI
WIFR

Easter egg event registration ends March 23 for Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce reminds city residents that registration to give away goodies for the “Easter Egg drive thru” ends Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Easter Egg drive thru event is set from 10a.m.-2p.m. Saturday April 9, 2022 at Crossroads Community Church,...
WINNEBAGO, IL
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Society
Manistee, MI
Society
City
Manistee, MI
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Guardian

Starwatch: April pink moon to coincide with Passover moon

This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Jaycees
103.3 WKFR

Highway Sign Mis-spells Grand Rapids “Grand Radips”

No matter what kind of profession you have, everyone is allowed mistakes. It’s all a part of being human and the best we can do is try to be as kind about those mistakes as possible when they effect us. Some mistakes however are just flat out hilarious and should be enjoyed, especially when they’re small errors that make a BIG difference.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WSPA 7News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
BOSTON, MA
US 103.1

Sleep Among The Trees in This Awesome Airbnb Treehouse in Michigan

If you're looking for a really unique Airbnb stay, I think you found it with the Serenity Now Treehouse located in Whitehall, Michigan. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
WHITEHALL, MI
MetroTimes

This old-school Michigan bowling alley is for sale for just $130k — let’s take a tour

The retro Carson City Lanes bowling alley in Carson, Michigan is for sale — for less than the price of most houses on the market. For just $130,000, this 4,464-square-foot, six-lane bowling alley could be yours. The building was built in 1959 (and looks like it, in a charming way) and includes a front desk, sitting area, locker storage, and all equipment. Let's have a look inside.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy