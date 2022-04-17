Photos: Manistee residents brave snowfall during Easter events

YPSILANTI — Manistee High School band students showcased their talents during the Great Lakes Concert Band Festival on Friday at Eastern Michigan University. The festival does not have ratings, scores or rankings, and participating bands perform free of repertoire restrictions for an audience of their peers, friends, families and a panel of nationally recognized conductors and music educators in the historic Pease Auditorium.
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce reminds city residents that registration to give away goodies for the “Easter Egg drive thru” ends Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Easter Egg drive thru event is set from 10a.m.-2p.m. Saturday April 9, 2022 at Crossroads Community Church,...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A DNR conservation officer recently had a laugh after a Michigan resident mistakenly thought a black trash bag was a bear. According to an official report, the incident occurred in Newaygo County in late-February when CO Tim Barboza received a call that a bear had been standing in a front yard for several hours.
Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
As winter gradually fades into spring in Michigan, one tradition that typifies the changing of the season is horses making their annual trek back to Mackinac Island. Ron Atkins works for Mackinac Island Carriage Tours. He's the man responsible for getting the horses onto the island each spring. “When the...
This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
A growing sinkhole is causing issues for drivers in northern Macomb County. A large hole remains after a 60 inch water pipe burst underneath the pavement, causing 32 Mile Road to remain closed on Friday, between North Avenue and Omo Road.
No matter what kind of profession you have, everyone is allowed mistakes. It’s all a part of being human and the best we can do is try to be as kind about those mistakes as possible when they effect us. Some mistakes however are just flat out hilarious and should be enjoyed, especially when they’re small errors that make a BIG difference.
CARSON CITY, MI - It’s as if time has stood still inside this small-town Michigan bowling alley and now it’s on the market. You could be the next owner of this facility for $130,000. Carson City Lanes is located at 216 W. Main Street in Carson City, Michigan,...
BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
If you're looking for a really unique Airbnb stay, I think you found it with the Serenity Now Treehouse located in Whitehall, Michigan. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
The 7.6 metre (25f) sculpture of a shark crashing through the roof of Magnus Hanson-Heine’s house in Oxfordshire is now a protected landmark – and he’s not happy about it. Hanson-Heine loves the installation, erected by his father and a local sculptor in 1986 as an anti-war,...
A trip across Lake Michigan on the last operating coal-fired steam ship in the United States in an experience unto itself, but there’s lots more to do once you step off the gangway in Wisconsin. The S.S. Badger traverses Lake Michigan between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Michiganders looking for...
A kindergartner brought in an alcoholic margarita mixed drink into a Livonia, Michigan school for snack time and shared the drink with multiple classmates, according to FOX2 Detroit. The Grand River Academy student brought in a four-pack of Jose Cuervo pre-mixed margaritas, according to the report. During snack time, the...
The retro Carson City Lanes bowling alley in Carson, Michigan is for sale — for less than the price of most houses on the market. For just $130,000, this 4,464-square-foot, six-lane bowling alley could be yours. The building was built in 1959 (and looks like it, in a charming way) and includes a front desk, sitting area, locker storage, and all equipment. Let's have a look inside.
Four years after closing for a major renovation, open house and rededication dates are scheduled for the Hamilton New Zealand Temple. The announcement was made by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monday in a news release. When is the Hamilton New Zealand Temple...
