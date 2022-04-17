ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Friends of Deckers Creek hold annual Make-It-Shine clean up

By Joe Lint
 3 days ago

SABRATON, W.Va – Friends of Deckers Creek (FODC) organized and held its annual Make-It-Shine clean up event on Saturday.

The Make-It-Shine event is where the local community gets together by helping to clean up litter along Deckers Creek and nearby trails.

The event was located at the Outdoor Learning Park behind the Kroger’s in Sabraton. Over 100 people showed up today and was the largest turnout FODC had ever had.

Various Images at the Outdoor Learning Park with FODC. (WBOY Images.)
Main Street Fairmont holds community garage sale

“It’s so good to see the best of people in the community, they are out here, they care, they want to make a difference, that’s really the biggest part we are trying to do at FODC, Friends of Deckers Creek,” said Brian Hurley, Executive Director with Friends of Deckers Creek.

If you missed today’s event at the Outdoor Learning Park, no worries, the FODC holds several events year round.

To find an event or to learn more about Friends of Deckers Creek, click here.

To contact FODC call: (304) 292-3970 or email FODC at: info@deckerscreek.org

Sign next to Deckers Creek. (WBOY Image.)
Idaho State Journal

Annual spring clean-up planned at Restlawn and Mountain View cemeteries

POCATELLO — Starting Monday, crews will be removing and discarding all flower placement and decorations in Restlawn and Mountain View Cemetery (weather permitting). This clean-up is expected to last about a month. Cemetery plot owners wishing to save items are being asked to remove and store these items elsewhere...
POCATELLO, ID
WBOY 12 News

2 men charged for meth, fentanyl in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg. On April 17, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on a red Ford 500 being operated with a burnt out registration light while on W Pike Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
