ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

More than jaw pain: TMJ disorders explained

By NIH
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCbNg_0fBWJUis00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Your jaw works hard every day so you can laugh, talk, smile, and eat.

When it’s working properly, you may not give it much thought. But if your jaw starts to hurt, it can take the joy out of simple, everyday things.

The jaw joint is one of the most complex joints in the human body. For most people, it moves effortlessly up and down, side to side, and in and out, transitioning from one movement to the next seamlessly.

But more than 10 million people in the U.S. live with jaw pain and dysfunction.

Doctors call these conditions temporo-mandibular disorders. They’re more commonly called temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders.

“Temporomandibular disorders—and how people respond to them—vary widely,” explains Dr. Dena Fischer, a dental health expert at NIH. “For example, some experience discomfort, others tension, and still others severe pain.”

Some people get symptoms in the muscles that move the jaw. For others, it’s in a disc within the jaw joint that’s damaged.

You can also develop arthritis, or joint inflammation. You can even have more than one kind of disorder at the same time.

TMJ disorders sometimes start after an injury. But for most people, there’s no obvious cause.

In addition to pain, other symptoms can include stiffness, limited jaw movement, painful clicking or popping in the joint, or changes in the way the teeth fit together.

If you have any of these symptoms, talk with your health care provider. To diagnose a TMJ disorder, they’ll ask you questions about your symptoms and examine your head, neck, face, and jaw.

They’ll also check your dental and medical history. They may use imaging tests, like X-rays, too.

Experts recommend starting with simple, self-care practices for jaw pain. “For a lot of people, the pain will resolve over time,” Fischer explains.

“Your doctor may also recommend trying a bite guard. These are plastic splints that fit over the teeth.”

Sometimes, TMJ disorders can become chronic—causing pain or discomfort that lasts more than three months.

Aggressive treatments include surgery, splints that change the bite, and even adjusting or removing teeth. But whether these treatments help hasn’t been scientifically studied, explains Fischer.

For some people, they may make things worse. “And once you have surgery, you can’t put things back the way they were before,” she says.

If you have symptoms that last more than three months, your dentist or health care provider may refer you to a specialist.

Doctors who specialize in muscles and bones, arthritis, pain, and the nervous system may be able to help.

But better treatments are needed. NIH-funded researchers have been studying the role that genes play in who develops a TMJ disorder and how long it lasts.

In a large study, researchers identified several genes that are more common in people who have severe jaw pain.

They’re now testing whether early treatment can help people with certain genes lower their risk of developing a chronic disorder.

“We hope that having a better understanding of why temporomandibular disorders develop will ultimately help us prevent them and find new treatments,” Fischer says.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about pain, please read studies that cannabis hemp oil may effectively treat chronic neuropathic pain, and findings of a new way to treat chronic pain.

For more information about pain, please see recent studies about how to manage your back pain, and results showing that exercise harder if you want to ward off pain due to ageing.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Chronic Pain#Neuropathic Pain#Arthritis#U S#Nih
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman claims she spent a year trying to convince doctors there was something wrong with her body after her severe stomach pain and swelling was dismissed as stress and acid reflux

The 47-year-old woman says she reportedly spent one year having her severe stomach pain and other symptoms dismissed by doctors as anxiety and acid reflux. Unfortunately, she was eventually diagnosed with rare form of disease. The elementary school teacher said that she has always been a really healthy person. Two years ago, she began getting severe stomach pain and night sweats at night and saw a doctor about the issues. Her concerns were dismissed by the doctors. The unfortunate woman then went to see another doctor, who also dismissed it as nothing serious, suggesting that she pulled a muscle and prescribing her a muscle relaxer. The brave woman didn’t accept the diagnosis and insisted she get more tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Waterloo Journal

Immunocompromised man with rare genetic disorder, who has been testing positive on COVID-19 for more than 7 months, is probably the first person in the world to be cured of the virus by getting vaccinated

The 37-year-old man, who has a rare genetic immunodeficiency, tested positive for COVID-19 for a period of 7 and a half months after he caught the Coronavirus. Health officials claim that he reportedly became the first person in the world to be cured of the virus by getting vaccinated. Health officials said that the 37-year-old patient wasn’t able to get vaccinated when immunocompromised people were invited to get the vaccine because he was still testing positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Guidance on preventing second stroke in those with plaque in brain arteries

The use of medications and exercise is more beneficial in preventing a second stroke in people with intracranial atherosclerosis than placing a stent in the blood vessel, according to a new practice advisory issued by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The practice advisory is published in the March 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Neurocritical Care Society and Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Are Underactive Thyroid and Psoriatic Arthritis Connected?

About 30% of people with psoriasis, an inflammatory condition of the skin, develop an autoimmune, inflammatory form of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. In psoriatic arthritis, the body produces autoantibodies, which attack its own joints. Psoriatic arthritis can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The thyroid is an endocrine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy