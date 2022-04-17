Baseball: Watchung Hills over South Plainfield

Donald Gallagher went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to lead South Hunterdon to a win at home over Manville, 12-10. Danny Rose went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored while Edward Cooper hit a double with an RBI and a run scored for South Hunterdon (3-3), which trailed by two after four and a half before scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to swing the momentum.

MANVILLE, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO