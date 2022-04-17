ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

Baseball: Watchung Hills over South Plainfield

By Andrew Borders
 3 days ago
Watchung Hills scored three runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way in an 11-2 win over South Plainfield on Saturday in Warren. South Plainfield had...

