Long Beach, CA

Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Long Beach

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH – A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy over a cellphone transaction that went tragically awry, authorities said Saturday. The boy was identified as Joshua Simmons of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police...

