LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Buxton OK

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Braves Padres Baseball San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar flips his bat after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong)

A look at what's happening around baseball Sunday:

FLOUNDERING FATHERS

The Padres' hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren't off to a great start — San Diego has lost four of five heading into a series finale against the World Series champion Braves.

After pitching six no-hit innings on opening day, Yu Darvish (0-1, 10.75) was torched by the Giants in his last start, allowing nine runs in 1 2/3 innings. He'll face right-hander Bryce Elder (1-0, 4.76), making his second big league start.

GOOD NEWS

The Twins breathed a sigh of relief Saturday when an MRI on Byron Buxton’s injured right knee didn’t find any structural issues.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now the Twins anticipate he’ll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City, which begins Tuesday.

Buxton left in the first inning of Minnesota’s series-opening 8-4 win over Boston on Friday night after sliding roughly into second base. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.

IT WAS GOOD TO SEE YOU AGAIN

Two star players in new places this season wrap up weekend series against their original teams.

Matt Chapman and the Blue Jays host the Oakland Athletics, who traded the slick-fielding third baseman to Toronto a month ago. Chapman hit a two-run homer in Saturday’s loss to the A’s. Before the game, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay and first base coach Eric Martins presented Chapman with his 2021 Gold Glove award. Martins coached Oakland’s infielders last season.

And at Coors Field, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs. Bryant spent his first 6½ seasons with the Cubs, winning an NL MVP award and leading them to a World Series title in 2016 that snapped a 108-year championship drought. They traded him to San Francisco last season and he signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with Colorado as a free agent in March. Bryant went 4 for 9 and scored two runs as the teams split the first two games of the four-game series.

BRASH START

Mariners rookie right-hander Matt Brash faces Houston for his second start after an impressive debut against the White Sox.

The 23-year-old skipped Triple-A to crack Seattle's opening day roster, and he showed off a pair of overpowering breaking balls in his first start against Chicago. He struck out six over 5 1/3 innings, limiting the defending AL Central champs to two runs on four hits.

Houston will be without All-Star closer Ryan Pressly, who went on the 10-day IL on Saturday due to inflammation in his right knee.

MOTOWN BLUES

Injuries are piling up for the Detroit Tigers just over a week into the season. Shortstop Javier Báez was added to the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sore right thumb. He joins right-hander Casey Mize, who is sidelined by a sprained right elbow.

Another right-handed starter, Matt Manning, was pulled from Saturday's game against Kansas City with right shoulder discomfort.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

Mavs buy time with Doncic as 1st-round series shifts to Utah

