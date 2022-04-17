Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Somerset The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for West central Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania Central Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 720 PM EDT, a dangerous snow squall was located over Seven Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 100 to 135. Locations impacted include Somerset, Berlin, Friedens, Acosta, Indian Lake, Stoystown, Shanksville, New Baltimore, Seven Springs and Flight 93 National Memorial. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction.
