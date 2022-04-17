Aljaz Ivacic’s 4 saves help Portland Timbers earn scoreless draw against Dynamo

My wife and I are Portland natives and have lived here most of our lives. We both love Portland but just had an eye-opening experience on our visit to Chicago. Chicago is the third-largest city in the U.S. and five times larger than Portland in population. So we expected the homeless issue and general filth to be much worse than that of Portland’s. Nope. It was a very clean city – hardly any homeless, graffiti or tents, garbage and trash anywhere. And to be clear, we weren’t sequestered in the sterilized Magnificent Mile area of the city. We toured and traveled in all corners of the city and stayed in the Chicago equivalent of Northwest 21st Avenue. It was pretty clean throughout the many areas we visited.

