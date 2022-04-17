Aljaz Ivacic’s 4 saves help Portland Timbers earn scoreless draw against Dynamo

After a pair of quiet years on Portland’s dining front, prominent local chefs and restaurant groups are back in the restaurant opening business in a big way. Among newcomers highlighted in our late-2021 guide to the city’s most anticipated restaurants openings, all-day cafe/bakery/pizzeria/restaurant Cafe Olli and Slabtown noodle shop Sunshine Noodles debuted in December, while Greek-inspired souvlaki spot Bluto’s and food cart super pod Hinterland started serving in January. That trend should continue through the spring, as the city awaits Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann, which is targeting a June opening in the Central Eastside Industrial District. Meanwhile, Portland chefs continue to look to the suburbs and beyond for their latest restaurant expansions. Read on for 10 pieces of restaurant news to whet your appetite for April 2022.
