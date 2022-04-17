ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aljaz Ivacic’s 4 saves help Portland Timbers earn scoreless draw against Dynamo

By Tyson Alger for The Oregonian/OregonLive
 3 days ago
Aljaz Ivacic didn’t really need extra motivation. He’s got a new job as the Portland Timbers’ starting goalkeeper and week by week he’s trying to get better. Any result begins in practice, he said — what happens during the match is just a product of hard...

Dough Zone, Phuket Cafe debut, star chefs expand beyond Portland, plus more local restaurant news for April 2022

After a pair of quiet years on Portland’s dining front, prominent local chefs and restaurant groups are back in the restaurant opening business in a big way. Among newcomers highlighted in our late-2021 guide to the city’s most anticipated restaurants openings, all-day cafe/bakery/pizzeria/restaurant Cafe Olli and Slabtown noodle shop Sunshine Noodles debuted in December, while Greek-inspired souvlaki spot Bluto’s and food cart super pod Hinterland started serving in January. That trend should continue through the spring, as the city awaits Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian restaurant Kann, which is targeting a June opening in the Central Eastside Industrial District. Meanwhile, Portland chefs continue to look to the suburbs and beyond for their latest restaurant expansions. Read on for 10 pieces of restaurant news to whet your appetite for April 2022.
Readers respond: Even Chicago is cleaner than Portland

My wife and I are Portland natives and have lived here most of our lives. We both love Portland but just had an eye-opening experience on our visit to Chicago. Chicago is the third-largest city in the U.S. and five times larger than Portland in population. So we expected the homeless issue and general filth to be much worse than that of Portland’s. Nope. It was a very clean city – hardly any homeless, graffiti or tents, garbage and trash anywhere. And to be clear, we weren’t sequestered in the sterilized Magnificent Mile area of the city. We toured and traveled in all corners of the city and stayed in the Chicago equivalent of Northwest 21st Avenue. It was pretty clean throughout the many areas we visited.
NBA playoffs: For some, Game 2s provide bounce-back chance

Duncan Robinson made eight 3-pointers for Miami. Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 25 rebounds for New Orleans. Anthony Edwards scored 36 points for Minnesota in his playoff debut. Phoenix’s Chris Paul became the oldest player in postseason history with a 30-point, 10-assist game. Game 1s brought greatness out of some. Game...
