ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Waypoint to hold 'survivors' program' meeting after Taboo nightclub shooting

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson and Mount Vernon both play tight games, but lose in PK’s at Kingston. Solon girls, Linn-Mar...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

Friends and family hold vigil for Nicole Owens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, friends and family gathered outside Taboo Nightclub and Lounge to honor one of the victims of the mass shooting that took place Sunday morning. 35-year-old Nicole Owens was one of two people killed in the shooting, the other victim being 25-year-old Michael Valentine.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Several displaced by Saturday evening fire in Cedar Rapids

Jefferson and Mount Vernon both play tight games, but lose in PK’s at Kingston. Solon girls, Linn-Mar boys, win crowns at Clark Weaver co-ed relays. New church building opens in time for Easter service in Cedar Rapids. A Cedar Rapids church is opening its doors just in time for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
KCRG.com

Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Nicole Owens attended Wednesday night’s vigil for the victims of the shooting at Taboo over the weekend. That shooting killed 35-year-old Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injured 10 others. Eugene Winters is Owens’ father. He remembers his daughter as fun-loving...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
WAFB.com

One hospitalized after shooting at nightclub in St. Gabriel, La.

Shocked and stunned, that's how neighbors in the rural town of Brusly say they're feeling after two bodies were found not far from each other Saturday morning. Family pleads for tips amid search for missing man last seen in Prairieville. Updated: 13 hours ago. It has been seven months since...
BRUSLY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Waypoint#Taboo#Nightclub#Greyhound Racing#Clark Weaver Co Ed#Easter Service#Jewish
KYTV

Springfield after-hours nightclub where shootings took place shouldn’t have been open, according to city officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - First of all, after-hours nightclubs are allowed in Springfield. “After-hours establishment or after-hours club means any establishment open to the general public at any time between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., which has for its primary purpose, teen clubs, dance clubs, and establishments which feature the playing of live or recorded music. If the establishment requires a transfer of money or goods upon entry, contains a dance floor, or uses either a disc jockey or a live band, it shall be considered an “after-hours establishment,” regardless of whether the establishment serves or sells prepared food for consumption.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police investigating Tuesday night shots-fired incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they are investigating a report from Tuesday night of gunshots in the 3600 block of 12th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids. The Joint Communications Agency said a caller reported six to eight gunshots were heard, and a silver vehicle was seen driving away without its headlights on.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

With church attendance down, Cedar Rapids pastor suggests ‘holistic’ approach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Gallup poll from 2021 showed church membership below the majority for the first time ever, leading to church leaders having to adopt new strategies. Keeyon Carter is the lead pastor at Wellington Heights Community Church in Cedar Rapids. He takes a nontraditional view of...
KCRG.com

Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals on Monday announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10. In a press release, officials said Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was arrested near Chicago on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KGET 17

Devil Pups holding informational meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patriots of Kern is holding an informational meeting for teens, parents, and families interested in this years’ Devil Pups Youth Program at Camp Pendleton. The Devil Pups program works to develop qualities of good citizenship, self-control, confidence, personal discipline, teamwork and respect for others...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KCRG.com

Unity Point Health changes mask mandate for visitors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unity Pointy Health announced that it is dropping its mask requirements for visitors at three of its hospitals - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Finley Hospital in Dubuque, and St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Anyone who is experiencing respiratory symptoms, has had a known...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KXRM

Remarkable Women: An advocate & survivor, meet Susan DiNapoli

FOX21 News is celebrating remarkable women in Southern Colorado who inspire, lead, and make a difference in our lives. COLORADO SPRINGS — This month, we are telling you the stories of four women who were selected as finalists for our Remarkable Women Contest. This week, we are introducing you to our first-runner-up — Susan DiNapoli. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KCRG.com

Bond hearing set for Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 32-year-old Timothy Rush has a bond hearing set in relation to the shooting that took place at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on April 10th. Rush is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder after the mass shooting killed two and injured ten others. The criminal...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy