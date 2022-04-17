First day of final greyhound racing season in Dubuque

Iowa already has three commitments from in-state products in its 2023 recruiting class. Now, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff have targeted another talented player from the Hawkeye State. Kooper Ebel picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete is out of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School in Hartley, Iowa. Ebel is the tenth player from the state of Iowa to pick up an offer from the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ offers list. According to 247Sports, Ebel is a three-star recruit, the No. 90 athlete nationally and the No. 10 player from the...

