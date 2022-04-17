ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

First day of final greyhound racing season in Dubuque

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson and Mount Vernon both play tight games, but lose in PK’s at Kingston. Solon girls, Linn-Mar...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Greyhounds Head for Homestretch

The end of an era draws near, with greyhound dog racing in Dubuque set to run its last race on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Thirty-seven years from its opening. Nationally the industry has been on the decline for a number of years seeing a significant backlash from animal rights activists and competition from other forms of gaming.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Solon girls, Linn-Mar boys, win crowns at Clark Weaver co-ed relays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In front of their home crowd at Linn-Mar stadium, the Lion boys dominated, scoring 136 points to win the team title. McKade Jelinek, T.J. Jackson and Isaac Guerrero anchored Linn-Mar with wins in discuss, high jump and long jump respectively. The Lions also took home first place in the shuttle hurdle relay, 400 meter hurdles (Nicholas Gorsich) and 1,600 meter race (Hayden Kuhn).
SOLON, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa City native Logan Cook lands with Providence

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa forward Logan Cook will finish out her collegiate basketball career at Providence College. The Iowa City native registered 92 points and 104 rebounds in 66 games during her four seasons with the Hawkeyes. She also helped lead Iowa City West to a state title in 2018.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Mount Vernon, IA
Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Sports
City
Mount Vernon, IA
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (4-18-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Storm Lake – 5, MOC-Floyd Valley – 2 Spencer – 2, Sioux Center – 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 2, West Sioux – 1 Western Christian – 2, Spirit Lake – 0 GIRLS SCORES Unity Christian – 5, Sheldon-Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0 Council Bluffs Lincoln – 2, Sioux City West […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KWQC

Kernels beat River Bandits 6-2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Quad Cities River Bandits 6-2 Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park. Watch highlights in the video player.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Racing#Easter Sunday#Clark Weaver Co Ed#Easter Service#Jewish
KCRG.com

Clear Creek Amana teacher runs Boston marathon

Coralville man who co-owns child care center arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor. A Coralville man who co-owns a child care center, and is the husband of a city council member, is now charged with sexual abuse. Updated: 6 hours ago. A former University of Iowa Linebackers coach is...
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Lands Four-Star In-State Quarterback From 2023 Class

After Brock Purdy determined he would not use his COVID year for an additional year of representing Iowa State on the gridiron, the conversation for who will start under center for the Cyclones in 2022 began. As of now, it appears the starting quarterback position will belong to Iowa-native, Hunter...
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa high schooler gets perfect ACT score

A former University of Iowa Linebackers coach is now on a lawsuit being brought by seven former Hawkeye football players. Coralville man who co-owns child care center arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Coralville man who co-owns a child care center, and is the...
CORALVILLE, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state athlete Kooper Ebel

Iowa already has three commitments from in-state products in its 2023 recruiting class. Now, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff have targeted another talented player from the Hawkeye State. Kooper Ebel picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete is out of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School in Hartley, Iowa. Ebel is the tenth player from the state of Iowa to pick up an offer from the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ offers list. According to 247Sports, Ebel is a three-star recruit, the No. 90 athlete nationally and the No. 10 player from the...
HARTLEY, IA
KCRG.com

Rare triplet calves born on fifth-generation Monticello farm

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rhett, Ronan, and Ruby were born one month ago on Schneiter Farms in Monticello. Triplet calves only occur once in every 100,000 births, and even then, the mother and babies only have a 60 percent chance of survival. All of them are doing well after two...
MONTICELLO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy