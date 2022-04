BOZEMAN, Mont. — The HRDC Warming Center is typically only open from early November through late March, but this year the Bozeman facility did not close its doors. “It's cold right now and our guests, had we not gotten that support, we would have closed our doors on March 31,” said Brian Guyer, HRDC’s housing department director. “So a lot of people who will be warm and safe this evening would have been outside otherwise.”

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO