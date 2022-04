Truth be told, some of my favorite denim styles that I thought would last a lifetime ended up failing me in the long run and being replaced by bigger and better trends. However, when it comes to boyfriend jeans, that simply won't be the case. The effortless look will always be in style, and this type of denim is a must-have to get the look. With trends like low-rise and Y2K on the loose, let it be known that you're going to be seeing boyfriend jeans everywhere this summer.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO