Monday Is Tax Federal Filing Deadline

STILLWATER, Okla. – As the April 18 filing deadline approaches, there are some important items taxpayers need to keep in mind as they get ready to file their tax returns. “In general, you want to look at all the pieces that apply to you,” said JC Hobbs, Oklahoma State University Extension associate specialist for farm management and taxation. “Everything that’s pertinent to you should have been received, and everything that applies to you that might get missed are the IRA deduction, education credits and the child tax credit. Those are the big things people need to be aware of.”

STILLWATER, OK ・ 27 DAYS AGO