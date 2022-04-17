ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Monday Is Tax Federal Filing Deadline

kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — Monday is the deadline to file your 2021 federal tax returns to avoid penalties and...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

When Are Taxes Due? IRS Deadlines Are Different In 2022

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. For most Americans, income tax returns are due in the next few weeks. The IRS has already processed almost 62 million returns for fiscal year 2021 and issued more than 45 million refunds. But the agency has also warned about delays in processing returns, especially as the 2022 tax season introduced major tax changes -- including stimulus payments and child tax credits.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Tax Brackets: Federal and State tax brackets explained

As Americans work to figure out their rates to file their returns, many want to know the differences between state and federal tax brackets. There are differences between state and federal taxes. State and federal taxes exist to pay for federal, state, and local government with roads, libraries, and other...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
The Shawnee News-Star

Tips offered for taxpayers as filing deadline approaches

STILLWATER, Okla. – As the April 18 filing deadline approaches, there are some important items taxpayers need to keep in mind as they get ready to file their tax returns. “In general, you want to look at all the pieces that apply to you,” said JC Hobbs, Oklahoma State University Extension associate specialist for farm management and taxation. “Everything that’s pertinent to you should have been received, and everything that applies to you that might get missed are the IRA deduction, education credits and the child tax credit. Those are the big things people need to be aware of.”
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Deadline to request Oklahoma absentee ballot is Monday

The deadline to request an Oklahoma absentee ballot for the upcoming April 5 election is Monday March 21 at 5 p.m. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot. You don’t have to give a reason why, but you will be asked to choose a category like standard, military or physically impaired.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Return
Elite Daily

What Tax Filing Personality Are You?

April 18 is approaching, which means it’s the thick of tax season. To help our readers out, Elite Daily partnered with TurboTax to help you figure out which tax filing profile best fits you, whether you’re a first-time filer or a new parent. Speaking of TurboTax, let their...
INCOME TAX
KKTV

As tax filing deadline approaches, there is also IRA contribution deadlines

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carlson Financial and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carlson Financial, visit https://carlsonfinancial.com. As the tax filing deadline approaches, there is also an important deadline for IRA contributions. Watch this...
INCOME TAX
marketplace.org

Tax deadline fast approaching: Is the IRS ready?

The IRS’s tax filing deadline — April 18 — is less than a month away. And this year, given a lot of the challenges facing the agency, things may not go smoothly. A lot of us listen to music while we’re working, maybe classical or Top 40. Todd Simmens is a tax advisor at BDO USA and often has to call the IRS on behalf of his clients. “My daily music is IRS hold music,” Simmens said.
INCOME TAX
Bay Area Entertainer

Tax & amp; Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching

Don’t miss the following important property tax and voter registration deadlines as well as the 2022. Effectively Protest Your Property Value class schedule. March 31st Second Installment deadline for 2021 property taxes for seniors, disabled persons, disabled vets, surviving spouses of disabled vets and those taking advantage of disaster.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Tampa Bay Times

Florida legislators make no changes to DeSantis’ redistricting map

TALLAHASSEE — The first day of the special session on congressional redistricting exposed how raw and divisive the next few months may be in Florida politics as the congressional map drawn by the governor was advanced by two Republican-controlled committees Tuesday, while Democrats and minority voting advocates blasted the maps as a “racist” attempt to send the state backward, and likely to result in lawsuits.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

US pot use increasingly normal, but legality is hazy

Buy a T-shirt, get a "gift" of weed: that's how some stores operate in Washington, exploiting a perceived loophole to sidestep a ban on selling cannabis in the US capital. Instead stores sell items like T-shirts and stickers, starting at around $30, with which customers also receive "presents" in the form of weed buds or gummies.
WASHINGTON STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Postal Service Implementing New Mail Standards

UNDATED -- Some changes are coming to your mail delivery service. The United States Postal Service says starting on May 1st about 32 percent of its First-Class Package Service will increase delivery time by one or two days. Sixty-four percent will be unaffected by the proposed standard changes. The remaining four percent will be upgraded from a three-day to two-day service standard.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy