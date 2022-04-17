ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

By Dee-Ann Durbin
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it. The FDA said Saturday it has received more than...

www.al.com

