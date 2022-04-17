ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prisma Health: 9 people released from hospitals following Columbia mall shooting

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Columbia Police said there were 14 total victims.

“Nine of the victims suffered gunshot wounds; five of the victims suffered other injuries including broken bones lacerations and a head injury while attempting to leave the mall for safety,” police said.

As of late Saturday night, officials said the only victim still receiving treatment at a local hospital is a 73-year-old female.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Nine people have been released from hospitals in the Midlands following a Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall .

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the mall in Columbia around 2 p.m. after someone called 911 reporting shots had been fired inside the shopping complex.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said 12 people were injured during the incident; 10 suffered gunshot wounds and two were injured during a so-called stampede.

Prisma Health said 11 of the patients who received treatment at one of its facilities, nine were released Saturday evening while two patients were admitted.

Chief Holbrook previously said during a news conference that two people had suffered critical injuries.

“Prisma Health sends its thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the incident at Columbiana Centre Mall including our first responders,” the hospital said in its announcement.

Three people, who police said were seen with firearms at the mall, were detained as persons if interest in the shooting. They are believed to know each other and may have entered into an altercation prior to the shooting.

No fatalities were reported in the shooting.

The mall released a statement through Columbia PD which said, “Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

Bond given to man in Columbia mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was given bond Sunday afternoon after being detained in connection to Saturday’s Columbia mall shooting. We previously reported that Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged unlawful Carrying of a Pistol. A bond hearing was held at 2 p.m. at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. The judge set a $25,000 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
