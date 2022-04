Medical equipment manufacturer Stryker is laying off 88 people in the coming weeks, as part of its plan to cut about 495 employees as it closes its Lakeland facility in 2023. The layoffs, the second round of planned job cuts, will happen on May 31 according to a letter to the state and city from Stryker’s human resources manager Kathy Taylor.

