ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrant arrivals soared to 22-year high in March

By Luke Barr
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0GvU_0fBW9sWt00

Customs and Border Protection encountered its third-highest number of migrants ever entering the U.S. in March, also a 22-year high.

CBP encountered 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in March, federal court filings showed Friday. The most recent peak the agency encountered was over 200,000 migrants in July 2021.

Under Title 42 , officials expelled 109,549 migrants and there were 12,070 expulsions under the Title 8 authority, court records show.

The largest known tally of migrants arrested at the border was 220,063 in March 2000, according to data .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkyFT_0fBW9sWt00
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants walk near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo, in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 6, 2022.

The figures were revealed as part of a lawsuit that has been filed by states against the Biden administration, which are seeking to halt Title 42 from being phased out . Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they would rescind the Trump-era policy by late May.

"Once the Title 42 Order is no longer in place, DHS will process individuals encountered at the border pursuant to Title 8, which is the standard procedure we use to place individuals in removal proceedings," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement on April 1.

MORE: Biden administration moves forward with plans to lift Title 42 border restrictions

"Nonetheless, we know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants. Let me be clear: those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed," he added.

The policy was enforced at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic by former President Donald Trump and restricted migrants from coming into the country under the guise of a health emergency. It allowed agents to quickly expel migrants without the benefit of asylum interviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rgXe_0fBW9sWt00
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants are taken to a van by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after they crossed the Rio Bravo, in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 6, 2022.

The Biden administration is determined to move forward with lifting restrictions despite the acknowledgment that it could lead to a spike in crossings .

The Biden administration stated it was no longer necessary to control COVID-19. In response, 18 states filed suit on Thursday in in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Louisiana.

MORE: Gov. Abbott sends 2nd bus of migrants to Washington, DC to protest end of Title 42

"This suit challenges an imminent, man-made, self-inflicted calamity: the abrupt elimination of the only safety valve preventing this Administration's disastrous border policies from devolving into unmitigated chaos and catastrophe," the complaint read.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent two charter buses of migrants to Washington -- a move called a stunt by White House officials.

"Leaders in Congress have no idea about the chaos they have caused by the open-border policies and they refuse to come down and see firsthand and talk to the people who are really there just dropping bombs of illegal immigrants from countries across the entire globe, leaving those local communities to have to grapple with it," Abbott told reporters this week.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Border Patrol#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Mexico#Cbp#Trump#Dhs#Homeland Security
CBS News

Latest U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine

The first shipments of the latest round of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, which includes heavier weapons systems, started arriving in the region over the weekend, according to the Pentagon. The recently approved $800 million in security assistance includes Howitzer artillery systems, 40,000 artillery rounds, armored personnel vehicles and other...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over eligibility lawsuit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been trying her damnedest to block a lawsuit challenging her eligibility to run for re-election this year, but those hopes were crushed by a federal judge Monday. The suit was filed on behalf of Georgia voters by Texas-based advocacy group Free Speech for People...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

614K+
Followers
148K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy