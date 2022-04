Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches near US-395, with 1 to 2 feet west of US-395 above 7000 feet. Winds gusting to 50 mph with Sierra ridge gusts above 80 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Friday. Heaviest snow most likely from midday Thursday through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays and possible closures on portions of US-395. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes Thursday into Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages.

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO