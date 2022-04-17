ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Passenger shoots woman in head as she’s driving them along OH interstate, police say

By Joe Clark, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Police have arrested a man after they say he shot a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on the interstate in Ohio.

At about 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a crash on I-71 southbound in Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was later stabilized. She is expected to survive her injury, according to police.

Police say a 30-year-old man in the same vehicle was initially thought to be a victim as well, but officers determined he had shot the driver after becoming irate with her.

The man was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Tacomuncher
2d ago

Why not charged with attempted murder? A little soft don't you think.

