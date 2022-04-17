ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCCS baseball sweeps Colorado Christian

By Tyler Bouldin
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Seven of nine hitters in the UCCS lineup had multi-hit efforts, highlighted by Kit Wigington falling a double shy of the cycle in the Mountain Lions’ 19-11 win over the Colorado Christian Cougars Saturday afternoon.

Wigington finished with four hits, including one of the four home runs UCCS (14-24) hit to finish off a four-game sweep of Colorado Christian (12-24).

Jaeden Hegmann, Tyler Richardson and Walker Rumsey each had three hits. Caleb Stubbings, Aaron Faragallah and Brad Madison rounded out the Mountain Lions’ 20-hit performance with two hits apiece.

