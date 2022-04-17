ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree trimming prompts road closure

By Linda Dela Cruz
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — For safety reasons, the access road to Kaloko Fishpond and parking lot will be closed on Tuesday, April 26 from 8 a.m. to noon while tree trimming work is done.

The Kaloko gravel road also known as Ala Nui Kaloko is off Highway 19 between mile markers 96 and 97.

There might be closures at the Ai’opio fishtrap April 27 from 7 to 11 a.m.

If you have questions, call the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park at (808) 329-6881 ext.1329.

