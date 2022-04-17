Brooklyn man charged in 3 hate attacks on Sikhs in Queens: DA

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man faces multiple hate crime charges after he allegedly targeted Sikh men in three separate attacks in Queens, District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Vernon Douglas, 19, is accused in three attacks that occurred near the intersection of 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in the Richmond Hill neighborhood between April 3 and April 12. A second suspect, 20-year-old Hezekiah Coleman, of Queens, is also charged in connection with one of the attacks.

“[Douglas] is accused of targeting three men, all members of the Sikh community who wore turbans at the time of the attacks. We will not tolerate beatings motivated by hate in the borough of Queens – the most diverse county in the world,” Katz said.

The first incident happened on April 3. Douglas allegedly approached 70-year-old Nirmal Singh as he walked near the intersection of 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard and punched him several times in the face and head. Singh suffered a broken nose and bruising around his eye.

Singh had only been in New York City for two weeks when he was attacked. He is in the United States on a visitor visa, temporarily staying at the Sikh Cultural Society in Queens. He was attacked just two blocks from the temple.

The other two assaults happened at the same location on April 12. Douglas allegedly struck a 45-year-old Sikh man with a stick several times, then punched him in the head and face. Douglas stole $300 in cash from the victim’s wallet, according to the criminal complaint. The victim required stitches on his forehead.

Just minutes later, Douglas allegedly attacked a 58-year-old Sikh man at the same location. Coleman allegedly took part and punched the victim multiple times and threatened to shoot him, authorities said. Douglas allegedly stole $200 from the victim’s pocket and fled the scene. The victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Douglas faces a slew of charges, including first- and second-degree robbery as a hate crime, four counts of second-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree assault of an elderly person over 65, three counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and three counts of second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime. If convicted, Douglas faces up to 25 years in prison.

Coleman is charged with first- and second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He also faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram contributed to this report.

