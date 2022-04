The Toronto Raptors had a great deal of momentum following the regular season. Their length and athleticism made them a popular upset pick over the Sixers heading into the first round. Despite this, the Sixers have outclassed them on both sides of the ball and jumped out to a dominant 2-0 series lead. Both teams will head to Canada where Toronto will have to make some major adjustments in their play. The injury to Scottie Barnes has hurt the team a great deal. He sprained his ankle in Game 1. Barnes is listed as doubtful for the next matchup. It appears unlikely he suits up as he has been seen in a walking boot. Regardless, the Raptors will need to make some key adjustments if they hope to have any chance in the series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO