Photos: Duck Pond Fire near Gypsum

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
The suspicious object, responsible for the Friday night closure of a large portion of US 36 and the subsequent evacuations of several nearby residences, was identified over the weekend by the Boulder County Regional Bomb Team.
Officials from the Teller County Sheriff's Office have determined that an unattended campfire was the cause of the three-acre wildfire that prompted mandatory evacuations on Sunday evening. The fire sparked at around 5 PM on County Road 89 in Teller County. Homes from 600 to 720 County Road 89 were...
FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
We all know it. Have you seen the price of deiseal? WOW!. So people are trying to find any clever solution they can think of to save a little here and there. For the record, those fuel-saving gimmicks you can attach to your engine are junk, garbage, trash, and scams. Don't bother.
A massive tornado has swept across Oklahoma, destroying many homes and leaving several residents trapped under the debris of their destroyed homes, according to a report. While several injuries have been reported through the Kingston area, there have been no reported deaths. Photos taken at the scene show the carnage...
Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map.
According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
A Montana officer has hailed a massive rescue operation that included both personnel on the field and air support in finding a lost backpacker who seems to have been killed by a grizzly bear on the north of Yellowstone Historical Reserve. Montana Officers Searched For Missing Body of a Montana...
A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace.
The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly.
Normally, when someone gets this close to a moose bull, bad things happen. The opposite was true for a young Colorado girl who just shared an innocent moment with one of these large beasts through a window in her home. According to 9NEWS share on YouTube, this video comes from...
When looking for a place to call home, one of the most important factors is safety. Colorado has plenty of safe cities to reside in, but the state also has dangerous cities as well. RoadSnacks.net has released a report highlighting the 10 most dangerous cities in the state. Below you...
