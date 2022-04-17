ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gypsum, CO

Photos: Duck Pond Fire near Gypsum

By Lanie Lee Cook
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero.

Images from the fire will be added to the gallery below as they are received.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sF6H0_0fBW5DLw00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y38zZ_0fBW5DLw00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtQG9_0fBW5DLw00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Atencio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09btdE_0fBW5DLw00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Atencio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYTbL_0fBW5DLw00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Atencio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeX6h_0fBW5DLw00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Atencio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCbPo_0fBW5DLw00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: White River National Forest)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEuqQ_0fBW5DLw00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

The fire sparked as high winds continued to impact fire danger in the state.

Stay on top of the developments:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gypsum, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Gypsum, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Sports
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#Gallery#Accident#Kdvr#Colorado State Patrol
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy