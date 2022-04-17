ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gypsum, CO

Photos: Duck Pond Fire near Gypsum

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Officials are battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero.

Images from the fire will be added to the gallery below as they are received.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sF6H0_0fBW59uH00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y38zZ_0fBW59uH00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtQG9_0fBW59uH00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Atencio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09btdE_0fBW59uH00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Atencio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYTbL_0fBW59uH00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Atencio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeX6h_0fBW59uH00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Nicole Atencio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCbPo_0fBW59uH00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: White River National Forest)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEuqQ_0fBW59uH00
    Officials were battling a fire that sparked in the area of the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero on April 16, 2022. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

The fire sparked as high winds continued to impact fire danger in the state.

Stay on top of the developments:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

