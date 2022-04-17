Photos: Duck Pond Fire near Gypsum

The suspicious object, responsible for the Friday night closure of a large portion of US 36 and the subsequent evacuations of several nearby residences, was identified over the weekend by the Boulder County Regional Bomb Team.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A structure fire occurred early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 1900 S. 900 W. Salt Lake City Fire Dept. reports that responding crews made a great stop and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
Officials from the Teller County Sheriff's Office have determined that an unattended campfire was the cause of the three-acre wildfire that prompted mandatory evacuations on Sunday evening. The fire sparked at around 5 PM on County Road 89 in Teller County. Homes from 600 to 720 County Road 89 were...
There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
When looking for a place to call home, one of the most important factors is safety. Colorado has plenty of safe cities to reside in, but the state also has dangerous cities as well. RoadSnacks.net has released a report highlighting the 10 most dangerous cities in the state. Below you...
