ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruce Cassidy updates progress, availability of injured Bruins

By Bridgette Proulx
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4k1z_0fBW50xk00

After the Bruins’ 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy had several updates on the health of his players that have been out of the lineup in recent days.

Currently, David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark remain out of the lineup, with Pastrnak and Lindholm having missed the most time (now six games for Pastrnak and five for Lindholm).

However, Cassidy said the plan is to get them in as soon as they’re ready, despite already having clinched a playoff spot.

“We're not going to rush anybody, but they're going in when they're ready,” Cassidy said. “I think those two guys mainly, because they're the ones that have missed the most [time].”

Here’s the latest on the progress of all three injured Bruins, as well as the health of Brandon Carlo:

Update on Pastrnak and Lindholm

According to Cassidy, Lindholm and Pastrnak have been skating on their own, with both being spotted on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of Friday’s team practice.

“Some guys like now Pasta and Lindholm, we’ll use them. They've been out for a bit here. Lindy hasn't played a lot of hockey with us, so I think it'll benefit him to play with our guys in our system,” Cassidy said about why it’s so important to get the two back on the ice expeditiously.

Cassidy said Pastrnak could benefit from more games before the playoffs, too.

“Pasta has been here a lot of years, but again, he's a timing guy, so he needs to play,” Cassidy said. “So when they're ready, they're in. Now, whether you play them in the back-to-back the last game of the year, stuff like that, or we have three in four, that’s a different story. But right now we’d like them to get in and get playing as quickly as possible.”

Lindholm, who was added to the roster at the trade deadline, played just seven games with the Bruins before leaving the game with a lower-body injury on April 5 at Detroit.

His injury appeared to stem from a leg-to-leg collision with Pius Suter. Lindholm was able to finish his shift like normal, but never returned to the ice.

Immediately after that game in Detroit on April 5, Cassidy said he seemed OK. He said he didn’t think the injury would be serious enough to keep Lindholm out of the lineup for long, but that a further medical evaluation was needed.

That turned out to not be the case, as Lindholm has now missed the Bruins’ past five games over an 11-day span.

David Pastrnak has been out even longer. His last appearance on the ice for the Bruins was April 4 in Columbus, when he took an awkward fall after getting tangled up with a Blue Jacket. Pastrnak had previously been playing through some sort of core injury.

The two have yet to practice with the team.

Update on Ullmark: ‘He feels better’

Cassidy shared what seemed to be positive news about the recovery of his netminder on Saturday, two days after Ullmark took himself out of the Ottawa game with an upper-body injury.

“I was talking to Linus. He feels better,” Cassidy said. “How quick that comes around remains to be seen, but good to see him up and feeling good.”

The play that injured the goalie seemed to be when a puck rang off the cage of his helmet in the first period against Ottawa, on a slap shot from Erik Brannstrom that deflected off Jesper Froden's stick.

Ullmark has yet to practice since the injury.

While Ullmark is out, Troy Grosenick will back up Jeremy Swayman.

How Carlo is feeling after re-entering lineup

“Carlo looked like his old self today,” Cassidy said after Saturday’s game.

“I talked to him, he seemed fine before the game. Well he was fine before the game, so that might have been a one-and-done, a one-off. Kind of one of those red flags quickly, and then, ‘OK, I feel good.’”

Getting Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk back in the lineup means three of the Bruins’ top four defenseman are now playing, awaiting a return by Lindholm to round out the Bruins’ top two defensive pairings.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Playoff Clinching Win Over Penguins

The Boston Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself Saturday afternoon and they were not going to be denied a playoff berth. When the Bruins played the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, it was the first game all season long where the Black and Gold built a two-goal lead and lost the game. Two first-period goals from David Pastrnak gave the Bruins to the lead, but four straight goals from Pittsburgh dealt Boston a frustrating loss that ended with Brad Marchand punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the head and waving his stick in his face, resulting in a six-game suspension.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

How to watch Bruins vs. Blues on Tuesday night

Don't go scrolling through your TV guide trying to find Tuesday night's Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues matchup. You won't find it on cable. The game will only be available on streaming platforms ESPN+ and Hulu. If you don't have accounts for either but still want to watch, Hulu offers a free trial for the first month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NESN

Bruins Will Be Without These Four Players For Upcoming Road Trip

On their upcoming two-game road trip, the Boston Bruins will need to once again piece together their line combinations with several players out with injuries. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Monday that David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark won’t travel with the team for its matchups against the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jesper Froden, who suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday’s win over the Penguins, also will stay behind.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins' power play mired in 1-for-20 slump

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2-1 road loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday was one of the team’s flattest performances of the season from an offensive perspective. The Penguins were limited to 24 shots, tied for their fifth-lowest total of the season (with the low-water mark of 21 coming in a 5-1 road loss to the New York Rangers on March 25).
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I would like to play at least another season'

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is third all-time in wins and sixth in saves, and he plans on adding to both those totals next season. "I would like to play at least another season," Fleury told Canada's La Presse in an interview in French that was translated by his agent, Allan Walsh. "I decided that recently. ... I still love to play, I still have fun, my body is still holding up most of the time. ... So yes, another season and then we will see after."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Troy Grosenick
Person
Brandon Carlo
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Pius Suter
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

ST. LOUIS - The B's kick off their final multi-game road trip of the regular season in St. Louis on Tuesday night looking to change the narrative after falling to the Blues, 4-2, at TD Garden last week. Properly Prepped. With the B's playing the Blues just five days ago,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

High-powered Panthers overwhelm Red Wings to stretch win streak to 10

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings contained Florida in the first period Sunday, then the Panthers showed why they are the hottest and most explosive team in the NHL. Florida scored four unanswered goals in the second period to break the game open and defeated Detroit 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Bordeleau's hockey IQ stands out in NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Canes Issue Health Updates On Andersen, Kotkaniemi and Staal

GLENDALE, AZ. - Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour offered health updates on three players following morning skate in Arizona Monday. Captain Jordan Staal is considered day-to-day after being hit by Cale Makar Saturday night in Denver. No. 11 left the game during the third period and did not return. Staal did skate with his teammates ahead of the meeting with the Coyotes, however, will not play.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cassidy Lindholm#Pasta And Lindholm
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Bruins, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have Auston Matthews available for their game on Sunday. How serious is the injury that is keeping him out of the lineup? The New York Rangers are hoping to keep Andrew Copp around, but it’s not clear what the plan is for Alexi Lafreniere. There are updates on some key injuries to the Boston Bruins roster and can the Philadelphia Flyers make an “aggressive retool” actually work?
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Harrison, Merkulov, Bussi & More

As the 2021-22 regular season is about to come to an end for the Boston Bruins before the Stanley Cup playoffs, some of the Black and Gold’s prospects are also gearing up for their own postseason. In this edition of The Hockey Writers Bruins Prospects Report, we look to check in on the two 2021 draft picks getting ready for their playoffs and we will also look at how some new members of the Providence Bruins are fitting in the American Hockey League (AHL).
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Four injured Bruins players won't join team on road trip

The Boston Bruins will remain short-handed for their two-game road trip this week. Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Monday that four injured B's players will not travel with the team: Winger David Pastrnak, defenseman Hampus Lindholm, goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Jesper Froden. The hope is that Pastrnak and Lindholm will return when the B's play at TD Garden this weekend.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Wild clinch playoff spot; Maple Leafs set team records

The Minnesota Wild officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. Fiala played a starring role in the win with a goal and three assists, including the helper on Jared Spurgeon‘s game-winning goal. The line of Fiala, Matthew Boldy, and Frederik Gaudreau was dominant all day on Sunday and helped drive the Wild’s offense. Fiala is having a fantastic season for Minnesota and playing his way to a significant raise this offseason. It is going to be a challenge to re-sign him given the salary cap situation but he is a must-sign for the Wild given how important he has been for the offense this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Predators, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates on a few teams when it comes to specific players. There is news on the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Mikeyev, the New York Islanders and Semyon Varlomov, and the Calgary Flames and Johnny Gaudreau.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy