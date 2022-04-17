Man on a first date with woman, kidnaps and robs her says police

Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a woman who he was with on a first date.

Police are looking for 29- year-old Bryan Sanford who they say is wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that happened Friday in the 8000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

According to police, Sanford met the female victim online and together agreed to go on a date.

The two met Friday on Lakeshore Drive for their date. Police say while on the date, Sanford allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, he then got into her car and forced her to drive him around before taking her purse and cell phone when they stopped at a location in Metairie.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives say they have positively identified Sanford as the person responsible. Sanford is wanted for Armed Robbery, Kidnapping and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, please notify any Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.