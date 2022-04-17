Army to hire former Mississippi State interim coach Novak as associate head coach

As interim coach Doug Novak remains a candidate for the permanent job, the MSU women will likely not accept a WNIT bid if offered. AP | File

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

STARKVILLE — Former Mississippi State women’s basketball interim head coach Doug Novak has found his next stop. He’ll be returning to the men’s side as associate head coach at Army, according to a source.

Novak will be coaching under Jimmy Allen who has been Army’s head coach since 2016. Novak will be taking the spot of Ben Wilkins who was promoted to associate head coach in 2021 after coming in as an assistant under Allen six years ago.

Allen, who was as an assistant at Wofford from 2002-2004, has known Novak’s coaching abilities for quite some time. While at Wofford, Allen and then-head coach Mike Young took trips to watch games and practices at Anderson University where Novak was head men’s basketball coach.

Novak was brought in at Mississippi State prior to last season while Nikki McCray-Penson was entering her second year at the helm of the women’s program. He was hired as associate head coach, but his role quickly elevated.

McCray-Penson stepped down a month before the season’s start due to health concerns. After having been with the program for a month, Novak was promoted to interim head coach.

Novak, considered by many as an Xs and Os hire, was thrust into the responsibility of holding the program afloat. Less than two years removed from a 27-win season, MSU was on the edge of back-to-back ugly seasons.

The Bulldogs immediately saw players enter the transfer portal following McCray-Penson’s departure. Along with injuries and Rickea Jackson’s midseason transfer, Novak’s roster was dwindled down to seven available players.

Still, the team remained on the NCAA tournament bubble for most of the year — highlighted by a mid-February upset of rival Ole Miss.

But, the Bulldogs lost their final six games, finished 15-14 record overall and 6-10 in SEC play and fell short of March Madness. Due to the diminished roster, the team did not participate in the WNIT.

The team won over the fanbase due to its ability to keep games tight with six guards. Charlotte Kohl was the team’s lone player above 6-feet tall taking the court. Novak managed to find ways to compete against ranked opponents, and Mississippi State’s fans bought in.

It started with fans at Humphrey Coliseum giving the team a standing ovation even after losses. It progressed to a young fan in the front row at The Hump flashing a neon green poster with the words “We want Coach Doug” on it while MSU dropped its Senior Day game against Arkansas.

That led to a plethora of fans sporting similar signs at MSU’s SEC tournament loss against Kentucky in Nashville. Throughout it all, players such as senior point guard Myah Taylor expressed their desire for Novak to be named full-time head coach.

Novak was reportedly given heavy consideration for Mississippi State’s head coaching job, but ultimately athletic director John Cohen brought in Louisville assistant Sam Purcell.

Mississippi State was Novak’s first stop on the women’s side. After graduating from Tennessee in 1990 and earning his masters at Clemson two years later, Novak entered the junior college coaching ranks — first as an assistant at Roane State then as head coach at Iowa Western.

He returned to an assistant role at Francis Marion before getting the head coaching gig at Anderson — where Allen joined women’s basketball legend Pat Summitt as coaches to have watched Novak’s practices.

Novak got his first taste of coaching at a military school when he served as an assistant at The Citadel from 2006-2010. He continued as an assistant at Tulane for three years before taking the head coaching job at Bethel from 2013-2021. Finally, he was brought in to Mississippi State for what turned out to be a hectic season.

His next steps awaits in West Point, New York.