PSJA ISD offering free sport physicals for students

DeSOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – The DeSoto Independent School District is implementing some major changes as students return to the classroom today. Classes were abruptly cancelled earlier this month after a video showed a DeSoto West Middle School student throwing a chair at a substitute teacher — hitting him on the head. Some of the changes taking effect today include having more staff monitoring common areas, student support services will now be housed at secondary campuses, and students will not be permitted to use cell phones, earbuds, and headphones during the school day. Each campus will also hold mandatory parent safety and security meetings during the week of Mar 21-Mar 24, 2022, to discuss new safety and security standards in the DeSoto ISD. Administrators also say they are looking at the makeup of the district. Officials want to remind people that DeSoto ISD is not an open enrollment district but a selective enrollment district. Students admitted under selective enrollment must maintain grades, attendance, and behavioral standards. The district says it is in the process of reviewing student profiles who are currently enrolled under the provision to assess appropriate placement or removal from the district pending academic and disciplinary records.

DESOTO, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO