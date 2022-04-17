ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena Police Investigate Deadly Two Vehicle Crash

The Alpena Police Department and Alpena City Ambulance were called to a two-vehicle crash on Ford Avenue near Herman around 3:40 on Saturday morning.

Officers say a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 81-year-old woman was traveling southwest on Ford Avenue when she struck an unoccupied wrecker parked on the side of the road.

The passenger in the Jeep was critically injured and taken to the hospital where they later died.

The drivers is being treated for significant injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

