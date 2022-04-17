ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bantamweight UFC fighter scored a lightning-quick 47-second knockout after going ham with strikes

By Alan Dawson
 3 days ago
Heili Alateng scored a quick-fire 47-second knockout Saturday at the Apex.

  • Heili Alateng scored a quick-fire 47-second knockout against Kevin Croom.
  • The Chinese fighter barely broke a sweat, and wasn't even bruised, such was his dominance.
  • Watch him overwhelm his American opponent with ease right here.

LAS VEGAS — Heili Alateng scored a quick-fire 47-second knockout against Kevin Croom on Saturday at the Apex, a UFC -owned facility near the Las Vegas strip.

The bantamweight bout introduced a 14-bout card as the UFC returned to Vegas following events in London, Ohio, and Florida.

Alateng ensured the UFC came back with a bang to the city as he limited his opponent to just two shots landed from 12 thrown, while cracking Croom's skull with nine from 17 shots of his own.

The Chinese fighter's relentless accuracy in attack forced Croom back, onto the deck, and left him unable to continue mere moments after the opening bell.

Alateng made it look easy when fighting, really, is anything but.

The beginning of the end arrived 40 seconds after the opening bell, when Alateng threw a jab at Croom's body to disguise what was then to come — a powerful right hand over the top that wobbled the American.

Instinctively, Alateng attached a left hand to the end of the sequence, regrouped, and then threw another flurry of strikes when Croom's back was against the fence. He was really in trouble now.

And so it was not long before Croom was on the deck. He tried to pop back up but Alateng was there, ready to just keep throwing shot after shot at him.

The referee, though, didn't even allow him to. He waved the contest off. It was all over.

Watch the action right here:

With victory, Alateng advanced his pro MMA record to 15 wins (five knockouts, three submissions, and seven decisions) against eight losses.

Elsewhere on the prelims, Sam Hughes out-pointed Istela Nunes, Jordan Leavitt decisioned Trey Ogden, and Rafa Garcia submitted Jesse Ronson.

The main event, a welterweight bout, pitted Vicente Luque against Belal Muhammad in a 170-pound that had potential ramifications for the championship landscape in that division.

Read the original article on Insider

